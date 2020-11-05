Covid in Scotland: Travel quarantine extended for Germany and Sweden
The Scottish government has extended quarantine restrictions for travellers from Germany and Sweden.
The decision follows a significant increase in positive cases of Covid in both countries.
Ministers said from 04:00 on Saturday people must quarantine on arrival for 14 days.
Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf also revealed ministers would also be closely examining the situation in Greece over the coming week.
He said: "Imposing quarantine restrictions on those arriving in the UK remains our first line of defence in managing the risk of imported cases from communities with high risks of transmission.
"That is why we have made the decision to remove Germany and Sweden from the list of destinations exempt from quarantine. We will not hesitate to remove other countries and destinations if necessary."
'Cause for concern'
Mr Yousaf admitted the current situation in Greece was giving "cause for concern".
He added: "Our message remains clear that people should think very hard before committing to non-essential foreign travel."
The same restrictions will apply to people arriving in England from Germany and Sweden.