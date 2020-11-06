Covid: Denmark on Scotland's quarantine list over mink fears
- Published
Demark has been added to Scotland's travel quarantine list after human outbreaks of a coronavirus variant linked to mink farms.
The first minister announced the move on Friday, minutes before it came into effect at 12:30.
It means anyone travelling to Scotland from Denmark will have to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival.
Denmark will cull as many as 17 million mink after a mutated form of coronavirus was found on mink farms.
Speaking at her daily media briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said: "Health authorities in Denmark have reported cases in humans of a variant strain of the virus associated with outbreaks in mink farms.
"We've taken this decision on a precautionary basis but it is important that we do so."
The move follows a similar "urgent" overnight announcement by the UK government.
Sweden and Germany
Ms Sturgeon added: "The Danish authorities are working very hard to contain this situation but of course we will continue to consider whether there is a need for any further protections.
"The UK chief medical officers will consider updated information later today to assess whether any additional action beyond quarantine may be required."
Scotland's interim chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said the measure was required to safeguard public health.
He added that anyone with any concerns should follow Scottish government guidance and, if needed, contact NHS 24.
On Thursday, ministers extended quarantine restrictions for travellers from Germany and Sweden.
The decision followed a significant increase in positive cases of Covid in both countries.
From 04:00 on Saturday people must quarantine on arrival for 14 days.
The same restrictions will apply to people arriving in England from Germany and Sweden.