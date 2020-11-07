Scotland's papers: 'Biden bids to heal' as 'Trump vows to fight on'Publishedduration33 minutes agoimage captionMost of Saturday's front pages focus on the US presidential race. The Scotsman says Joe Biden is bidding to heal America as he prepares to lead a divided nation. He has again said he is confident of victory as he inches closer to beating Donald Trump after Tuesday's US presidential election.image captionThe Herald front page says President Trump "will fight on". He has indicated to senior advisers that he will forge ahead with legal challenges to the results, although there is still no firm strategy for such litigation.image captionThe Times says "history calls" as the key state of Pennsylvania has put Joe Biden on course for the White House. The Democratic nominee was due to address the nation overnight, it adds.image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports the claim of Fox News that some White House aides are now privately urging Donald Trump to concede the presidency. Its headline says Trump has been told to stop "trespassing".image captionPennsylvania is "in position" to give Joe Biden the keys to the White House, says the i. The paper also claims an exclusive explaining how media tycoon Rupert Murdoch "turned on Trump".image captionPresident Trump refuses to face reality, says the Daily Express. "Writing on the wall for Trump," says its headline.image captionTrump is "in denial", according to the Press and Journal. Democratic challenger Joe Biden is nearing victory, as he now has 253 of the 270 Electoral College votes needed to clinch the White House under the state-by-state US voting system.image captionThe National front page reports that Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said the UK government intends to refuse another independence referendum for a generation - which could be "25 or 40 years". But SNP MP Mhairi Black has suggested the Conservatives are "rattled" after 10 recent polls suggested a majority now favour Scottish independence.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail focuses on claims journalist Martin Bashir allegedly tricked Diana, Princess of Wales to gain an interview broadcast on the BBC's Panorama programme 25 years ago.image captionThe Glasgow Times reports that a man who went to meet a 14-year-old boy for sex has pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to arranging to meet a child and communicating indecently with a child.image captionThe Courier reports that Dundee FC manager James McPake has been cleared of giving students homophobic abuse.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News reports that the capital's council will bring in raft of new cycle lanes and restrictions.image captionThe Scottish Sun front page reports that the actor Johnny Depp has left the Fantastic Beasts film franchise, days after losing a libel case over a newspaper article which called him a wife beater.image captionAccording to the Daily Record, a Harry Potter fan fears being killed for his first edition as he raffles off his rarest book, which is said to be worth £40,000.image captionThe Daily Star is campaigning for Scots to put up their Christmas decorations early this year.Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening Telegraph