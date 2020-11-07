Covid in Scotland: Denmark visitors banned over mink fears
An immediate ban has been imposed on visitors from Denmark to Scotland over concern about a new coronavirus strain that has spread from mink to humans.
Only UK nationals or residents will be allowed back into the UK from Denmark - but they and their household will have to isolate for 14 days.
On Friday travellers returning from Denmark were told they would have to isolate for 14 days.
But on Saturday, public health measures were strengthened as concern grew.
The decision followed talks between the four UK nations on Friday.
The enhanced requirements came into force at 04:00 on Saturday. They were announced shortly after 02:00 - less than two hours before they took effect - by the UK government's transport secretary.
Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter: "This decision to act quickly follows on from health authorities in Denmark reporting widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in mink farms.
"Keeping the UK public safe remains our top priority."
Ministers say that the decision not to permit entry of visitors from Denmark will be reviewed after a week.
The requirement for the whole household of anyone returning from Denmark to self-isolate will also be reviewed. For now, there are no exemptions to the quarantine requirements.
The Scottish government's Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the strict measures were a precaution to prevent this variant strain of the virus from spreading.
Danish authorities say genetic changes they have identified in the new strain might undermine the effectiveness of future Covid-19 vaccines.
In Scotland, people who have arrived in the country from Denmark in the last 14 days will be contacted and told to self-isolate with their household.
Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith added that it was "imperative" these measures are adhered to.
"We do not want to see transmission of this strain in this country," he added.
Loganair said that due to government restrictions it has suspended flights between Scotland and Denmark from 9 to 22 November.
What's going on in Denmark?
A mutated strain of coronavirus that has spread to humans has triggered culls of millions of mink across Denmark and a lockdown in some parts of the country.
More than 200 people have been infected with strains related to mink, according to reports.
The Danish authorities have described the situation as very serious - and have ordered the cull of all mink in the country - thought to number around 17 million.
The Scandinavian country is the world's biggest producer of mink fur and its main export markets are China and Hong Kong.
Mink kept in large numbers on farms have caught the virus from infected workers. And, in a small number of cases, the virus has crossed back from mink to humans, picking up genetic changes on the way.
Mutations in some of the strains, which have infected a small number of people, are reported to involve the spike protein of the virus, which is targeted by some, but not all, vaccines being developed.
The coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates over time, but there is no evidence that any of the mutations pose an increased danger to people.
The World Health Organization has said it is too early to jump to conclusions.