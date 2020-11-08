BBC News

Covid in Scotland: Ferry deep-cleaned after three crew test positive

image copyrightThe Carlisle Kid/ Geograph

An islands ferry will be deep-cleaned after three crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

The MV Isle of Lewis, which sails between Barra and Oban, has returned to Oban without any passengers.

Operator Caledonian MacBrayne said it would be cleaned by a specialists in line with "strict procedures".

The firm's operations director, Robert Morrison, said a relief crew would be brought in to operate the vessel when it returns to service. .

CalMac said it was operating a combined Castlebay/Lochboisdale service for people travelling to Barra on Sunday afternoon.

