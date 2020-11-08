Covid in Scotland: Ferry deep-cleaned after three crew test positive
- Published
An islands ferry will be deep-cleaned after three crew members tested positive for Covid-19.
The MV Isle of Lewis, which sails between Barra and Oban, has returned to Oban without any passengers.
Operator Caledonian MacBrayne said it would be cleaned by a specialists in line with "strict procedures".
The firm's operations director, Robert Morrison, said a relief crew would be brought in to operate the vessel when it returns to service. .
CalMac said it was operating a combined Castlebay/Lochboisdale service for people travelling to Barra on Sunday afternoon.
🔶 AMBER #Mallaig #Lochboisdale 08Nov Due to operational reasons, we will be operating a combined Castlebay/Lochboisdale service as follows:— CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) November 8, 2020
Depart Oban - 15:00
Arrive Castlebay - 20:30
Depart Castlebay - 21:00
Arrive Lochboisdale - 23:00