Scotland's papers: 'Pressure on Trump' and 'austerity deaths'image captionSeveral of Monday's front pages again focus on the US presidential election. The Scotsman says Joe Biden has vowed to a be president who "seeks not to divide but unify". Mr Biden has said his election was a victory for "the people".image captionThe Daily Record says defeated Donald Trump took his rage out on a golf ball, teeing off on his first day as a "lame duck president". The paper reports that members of his own family are urging him to concede the election.image caption"Pressure grows on Trump to go quietly," is the Daily Telegraph's headline. It reports that former Republican president George W Bush congratulated Joe Biden on his win and said the election was "fundamentally fair".image caption"Hello, Mr President," says the i front page. The newspaper focuses on Mr Biden's first speech as president-elect, saying he is reaching out to all Americans "after a bitterly contested US election".image captionThe Daily Express focuses on the impact of Joe Biden's victory on Brexit. It reports that Boris Johnson says there is a "good chance" of signing an improved post-Brexit trade deal. "Britain and America ready to unite over a a multi-billion pound agreement," it says.image captionElsewhere, The Herald features research by public health experts in Glasgow that suggests a stalling in life expectancies across all parts of the UK is "masking an increase in deaths among the poorest in society".image captionThe Sun says Prince Harry and Meghan "personally recognised" Remembrance Sunday in Los Angeles after Harry was reportedly refused permission for a wreath to be laid on his behalf at the Cenotaph.image captionThe National leads with a survey which points to Scots supporting a second referendum by a margin of almost two to one if pro-independence MSPs win a majority at Holyrood.image captionThe Daily Mail continues to report on the row over Princess Diana's famous 1995 BBC Panorama interview as her brother Earl Spencer demands an inquiry into how it was secured.image captionThe Times says GCHQ has begun a cyber-operation to disrupt anti-vaccine propaganda being spread by hostile states. The newspaper says the government regards this as a priority as the prospect of a reliable coronavirus vaccine draws closer.image captionThe Daily Star reports on the line-up for the latest series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Actor Shane Richie has told the paper the programme fee saved him from financial ruin. But it leads with claiming a victory for Scottish football fans after Sky announced the upcoming Euro play-off final with Serbia will be free to view.image captionThe Courier reports on the case of a man who beat up a teenager who was part of a group that knocked on his door and ran away.image captionThe Press and Journal says new figures show hundreds of police officers in the north and north east of Scotland have been forced to miss work and self-isolate because of the coronavirus pandemic.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News says bus drivers in the city have been accused of throwing urine-filled bottles into hedges rather than taking toilet breaks.image captionThe Evening Express says NHS bosses have been forced to close a ward at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary because of a Covid outbreak which has affected 26 people, including 10 members of staff.image captionThe Evening Telegraph reports on a teenager who was accused of public indecency after neighbours complained about him being naked in his garden.image captionFinally, the Glasgow Times says community groups who received funding from the council's area partnership may have to return the money if they cannot spend it this financial year.