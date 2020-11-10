Covid in Scotland: Teacher worries as absences rise
Scotland's classrooms are facing increasing Covid disruption due to the rising number of staff and pupils off.
One teacher said she was "scared and angry" while in work because of a lack of protection against the virus on top of mounting workloads.
A parent also told BBC Scotland her daughter was worried about keeping up with coursework after having to self-isolate for a second time.
The Scottish government said that absences were being monitored closely.
Figures on Thursday showed 24,412 pupils and 2,200 school staff were isolating because of either positive tests or being identified through contact tracing.
A teacher, who preferred to remain anonymous, told BBC Scotland that it was "difficult" to maintain normal lessons with so many pupils off, as well as sending separate work to those who are isolating.
"As the term has gone on, particularly since the October holidays, we are looking at an increasing level of stress and anxiety," she said. "There is a feeling amongst teachers that what we are doing right now isn't really what we signed up to do.
"We are being called frontline workers but being given none of the protections other frontline workers have."
The teacher said she had heard from colleagues in other schools who described their situations as "mayhem" and would prefer to move some classes online.
She said: "They say everyone's safety and education would actually be in a better position if blended learning - that's some at home and some in school teaching - was brought in instead.
"I'm scared when I'm in work, but I'm also angry. It feels like we are going in there, we are doing this job and nobody is aware of the circumstances we are working in."
'Self isolating for a second time'
Joy Duffy describes her daughter Charys as "studious" and "conscientious" even in the face of a pandemic - but says she is dealing with frustration as she goes into another quarantine.
The 15-year-old was identified as a contact of someone who tested positive at Caldervale High School in North Lanarkshire - a local authority which has among the highest rates of Covid absences in schools.
Even though Charys' National 5 exams have been cancelled, Joy worries whether current teaching methods are sustainable if absences continue to rise.
"She has been good in the house," said Joy. "It's not seeing her friends and missing out on the whole school experience. There's no certainty if she goes back to school she won't have her education disrupted again.
"When the teachers put work online she makes sure she gets it done - but other kids may really fall behind if they're not doing the work. If it happens more things will get worse."
One complaint among staff is that it is "often left to teachers" to decide which pupils have been in close contact with those who test positive.
"There are individual schools where significant numbers of young people are off," said Jim Thewliss from School Leaders Scotland, which represents senior school staff.
"If you trace the contacts for one person and they only have been in touch with 30 people then that's 30 young people who are sent home. If it takes you a couple of days to get the information into the school it's obviously going to be more than that."
Mr Thewliss said there was a need to adopt remote learning practices to enable more teachers to work from home if they are fit and willing to work.
"I think we have to work smarter," he said. "[Remote learning] is happening in some places, I think we haven't become quite switched on enough at the moment to set this up.
"There is a willingness, it's just a matter of making sure we capitalise on that willingness."
A Scottish government spokesperson said: "We appreciate this has been a difficult time for families and pupils and are grateful to all the teachers, school staff and many others who have worked hard to return some normality to young people's lives and keep them safe while they resume their classes.
"We are keeping the way guidance is being implemented in schools under close review, along with emerging scientific evidence, to help us to protect our school community.
"Where there is a need to take action, either by updating our guidance or ensuring it is being given practical effect, we will work with teachers, parents, trades unions, local authorities and young people's representatives to do so."