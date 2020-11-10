Covid in Scotland: Ferry deep-cleaned after four crew test positive
A ferry has been deep-cleaned and returned to service with a new crew after some of the boat's workers tested positive for Covid-19.
The MV Isle of Lewis, which sails between Barra and Oban, was cleaned by specialists in Oban over the weekend. It was back on its route on Monday.
Four crew members who worked in the same "bubble" have tested positive.
Operator Caledonian MacBrayne said there had been a complete crew change "in line with strict procedures".
The MV Isle of Lewis sailed to Oban with no passengers on board for the boat to be cleaned.
Operations director Robert Morrison said: "CalMac crew work in strict bubbles in order to protect passengers and colleagues, and advice from NHS Western Isles is that no-one else is required to self-isolate unless they experience potential symptoms.
"In that case, advice should be sought from NHS Inform."
CalMac asked that passengers follow NHS and Scottish government guidance on Covid-19, including that they wear a mask while on board.