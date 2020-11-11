Scotland's papers: Vaccine preparations and testing 'bombshell'Publishedduration21 minutes agoimage captionWednesday's front pages focus on the health service's plans to deliver a coronavirus vaccination to the nation. The Times claims a million people a week could be vaccinated as the NHS looks to ensure "a jab is administered as quickly as it is manufactured".image captionThe Daily Telegraph calls it "one of the biggest immunisation drives in British history", saying the NHS has been instructed to prepare for mass Covid vaccinations of the public from 1 December. It says retired doctors and medical students will be drafted in as part of the plans to offer jabs at GP practices and drive-through centres which will be open for 12 hours a day.image captionThe health secretary says the military is on standby, along with NHS staff, to roll out the first doses of a vaccine from next month, according to the i newspaper. It also reports that the Scottish government has bought 20 "very large fridges" to store the vaccine which must be kept at minus 70 degrees.image caption"Don't screw it up" is the headline in the Metro, which quotes a member of the government's vaccine task force, Sir John Bell, as saying life could be back to normal by Easter providing the government "don't screw up" distributing the vaccine. The paper also highlights Nicola Sturgeon's comments that Scotland's health boards "will be ready" to deliver the vaccine when it becomes available.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail leads on its own vaccine poll, which it claims shows that three in four Britons say they would have a Covid jab, including nine in 10 elderly people. Only 7% said they would not have it under any circumstances, it adds.image captionFor the Daily Star, the focus is on the reaction from Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid to the news of a vaccine - the paper says she had a "When Harry Met Sally moment" as she held up its cheeky "Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes!" headline from yesterday.image captionThe Scottish Sun leads with a "testing bombshell" - it says that a report shows Scotland's Test and Protect system is performing "three times worse" than previously claimed. The paper reports staff failed to contact around half of recent positive cases within 24 hours of hearing their results.image captionPupils sent home to isolate in North and South Lanarkshire makes The Herald front page. The paper says the two councils confirmed about 1,000 pupils per week in primary and secondary schools were off in the last month while around 600 young people had tested positive.image captionThe EIS - Scotland's largest teaching union - has threatened to stage "safety strikes" following the announcement that areas in central Scotland could be placed into level four restrictions, according to The Scotsman. The union said it would call for the closure of schools in such areas, the paper says.image caption"Tiers of joy" is The Press and Journal's headline following the news that people in the islands can visit each other at home. The Highlands and Islands and Moray were put into level one restrictions following a review of the system on Tuesday.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News leads with "GPs under pressure" due to their pandemic workload. The paper also carries a striking image of Edinburgh Castle bathed in mist on Monday night, which was captured from the Salisbury Crags.image captionComments from the former prime minister John Major on allowing a second independence referendum has sparked "fury" among his colleagues, according to The National. Mr Major cautioned Boris Johnson against rejecting a section order request from Nicola Sturgeon, saying it would "help the separatist case".image captionThe Courier reports the twin brother of a Scottish 9/11 victim has been killed in a hit-and-run cycling accident in Bahrain. The paper says triathlete Allan Sword was on a training run with friends when he was knocked off his bike and killed.image captionThe Daily Record leads with claims that a group of boys attacked a 13-year-old with nails and posted footage of the scene on Snapchat.image captionAnd the Glasgow Times reports a primary school in the south of the city is "under seige" from vandals who have used the site for illegal lockdown parties. The paper quotes councillor Jim Kavanagh who said: "It's costing an absolute fortune. We've had a window broken, we've had littering and parties in the playground."Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening Telegraph