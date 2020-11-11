Covid in Scotland: Concern over Test and Protect 'coding error'
A "coding error" led to contact tracing staff in Scotland overestimating the number of people contacted within 24 hours of testing positive for Covid.
Test and Protect staff failed to contact about half of positive Covid cases in Scotland within that time.
The Scottish Sun highlighted the revised official statistics after Public Health Scotland admitted its numbers contained mistakes.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the system was "very effective".
He blamed a "coding error" for the figures being incorrect.
But he said the number of contacts traced within 72 hours was above international standards.
Corrected Public Health Scotland (PHS) data shows that in five of eight weeks in September and October, Test and Protect staff failed to contact about half of positive cases within 24 hours of being notified of swab results, or within a day of the Test and Protect system being notified.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: "To discover the SNP government has been peddling wildly inaccurate data to the public is shocking. We need answers and reassurance on this as a matter of urgency."
Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Monica Lennon said: "After months of claiming that Test and Protect was working well it is now clear that the system was performing even worse than previously indicated."
'Suspect statistics'
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie called for an urgent statement to the Scottish Parliament on how the "suspect statistics" were published.
And Scottish Greens health spokeswoman Alison Johnstone said: "Test and trace is absolutely key to reducing the spread of this deadly virus and providing a route out of endless lockdowns. It cannot do that if it isn't working or the data isn't robust."
Mr Swinney told BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that the problems were down to a "coding error" which was detected during routine checks and had now been corrected.
He said: "I think what is important is that we focus on the fact that the World Health Organisation states that at least 80% of new casers must have their close contacts traced and quarantined within 72 hours of case confirmation.
"If you take last week, for example, 97.1% of contact tracing of all positive cases was completed within 72 hours so, on the international standard that we work to, we were far in excess of that performance."
The Sun reports that in one of the eight weeks the proportion of people with positive swabs alerted within 24 hours of Test and Protect being told dropped as low as 41.7%.
Overall, positive cases waiting more than a day to be interviewed after the system was notified were revised up from 8,262 to 15,291.
Meanwhile, contact tracing cases taking more than 24 hours to complete rose from 17,225 to 23,828.
Public Health Scotland said the coding error had not affected any strategic or operational decision-making on the contact tracing programme.