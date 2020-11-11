'More powers; for watchdog over Police Scotland complaints
- Published
The police watchdog should be given greater powers to deal with complaints against the national force, according to a review of complaints handling and misconduct issues.
It also highlights concerns about the treatment of recruits from ethnic minorities, LGBTI community and women.
Public gross misconduct hearings and the expanded use of body cameras are among its 81 recommendations.
Those who lose a loved one in custody should also receive better support.
Dame Elish Angiolini QC, who led the independent review, said if the Police Scotland's own professional standards department - which investigates complaints against officers - fails to improve confidence in the system then all complaints should be initially directed to the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (Pirc).
The former Lord Advocate said: "This would create a more bureaucratic and slower system which would also be costly to fund but public confidence in the integrity of the system is crucial."
'Chastening reminder'
Last year Dame Elish said complaints against senior officers in Scotland should be dealt with more speedily, following criticism of the way allegations against former Chief Constable Phil Gormley were handled.
The 492-page report, called Independent Review of Complaints Handling, Investigations and Misconduct Issues in Relation to Policing, also highlights concerns about the treatment of minorities.
Dame Elish said: "Much of the evidence presented to me by some serving officers from Black and Asian minority ethnic communities was a chastening reminder that in the police service and in the wider community attitudes have not changed as much as they should have since 1999 - the year of the Macpherson report of the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry - or as much as we may like to believe that they have."
She added that despite recruitment drives some BAME officers left the service within three to five years and, during one focus group, this was put down to "the culture of the police and the way they were treated".
Dame Elish added: "I was also deeply concerned to hear about the experiences of officers and staff about discrimination experienced by female police officers and staff and by LGBTI officers and staff."
'Willingness to apologise'
The former Lord Advocate also urged Police Scotland - which replaced the old eight force model in 2013 - to "demonstrate a maturity and wisdom" in how it responds when its officers or staff make a mistake.
She adds: "I encourage Police Scotland to address a range of fundamental cultural issues including engendering an organisational and individual willingness to apologise when that is appropriate.
"Apologising sincerely does not diminish how an individual's abilities or character are perceived but rather is a demonstration of their willingness to learn and develop."
One the issue of deaths in custody, Dame Elish said: "There should be access for the immediate family of the deceased to free, non-means tested legal advice, assistance and representation from the earliest point following the death and throughout any subsequent Fatal Accident Inquiry or public inquiry."