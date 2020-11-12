Scotland's papers: 'Macho' police culture and Scottish football hopes

Scotland's papers: 'Macho' police culture and Scottish football hopesPublishedduration22 minutes agoimage captionThe Herald leads with a damning report that says Police Scotland has a stubborn problem with racism, sexism and homophobia and requires a “fundamental” review of its culture. Former Lord Advocate Dame Elish Angiolini said part of the problem was a machismo "canteen culture" which contributed to a "racist, misogynistic or emotionally damaging environment".image captionThe Courier also leads with the report but focuses on the reaction of the family of Sheku Bayoh, who died in police custody in Kirkcaldy in 2015.image captionThe Scotsman writes that Scotland has recorded its highest death toll from Covid-19 since the worst of the early pandemic in May, as doctors were told to prepare for a “gruelling” winter and the Scottish government admitted errors in its vital test and protect system.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail reports that thousands of people with coronavirus have not been contacted by the Scottish government's Test and Protect scheme. The paper says new figures show that officials failed to get in touch with more than 3,500 people who tested positive for the virus in recent months.image captionThe Scottish Daily Express leads with scientists declaring that rapid coronavirus tests are accurate enough to play a "major role" in the battle against Covid-19.image caption"Save Covid vaccines for the NHS" is the headline in the i newspaper, which carries a warning from leading government medical officer Prof Van-Tam that distribution of a vaccine should be based on those who need jabs "to stop wealthy [people] jumping the queue".image captionIn The National, Pete Wishart has described Sir John Major's proposal for two independence referendums as an "absurd" proposition which would be managed in such a way by the pro-Union parties to make sure the independence side lost the second vital ballot.image captionThe Daily Record leads with Scotland's crunch match against Serbia. With the headline "Let's Make Scotland Great Again", the paper says the squad could put a smile on the face of a nation at the end of a year from hell.image captionThe Star also leads with the game and captain Andy Robertson pledging "the hopes of a nation" can inspire his side to win.image captionThe Scottish Sun has Scottish celebrities and the Tartan Army issuing a rallying cry, "Cure our misery lads", ahead of the Euro 2020 showdown.image captionThe Metro also features the big game on its front page, but leads with the deaths of coronavirus patients in Scotland reaching a six-month high.image captionOne of Boris Johnson's most senior advisers resigned after losing "a highly public power struggle" with the prime minister's fiancee Carrie Symonds, reports the Daily Telegraph. It says Lee Cain quit his role as director of communications after Ms Symonds "effectively vetoed his promotion" to the role of Downing Street chief of staff. The paper quotes allies of Ms Symonds as saying she was "uncomfortable" with the appointment.image captionThe Times also focuses on the resignation of Lee Cain, saying it could signal the end of "the Vote Leave faction" in Downing Street. The paper reports that the PM's chief adviser, Dominic Cummings - who employed Mr Cain at Vote Leave during the EU referendum - "was said to be very unhappy" about the departure and was also considering his position.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News features an interview with a young father left fighting for his life after he was stabbed in the spine in a brutal attack.image captionThe Press and Journal leads with a report that says more than 8,000 people across the north east are at risk of losing their jobs following the "economic hammer blows" of the oil and gas downturn and lockdown.image captionThe Glasgow Times says an organisation that helps the homeless has been left without an HQ following a row with its landlord.image captionThe Aberdeen Evening Express leads with a fire at the former Bucksburn Primary School. The paper says flames could be seen bursting from the roof of the building, which has been empty since 2013.image captionThe Evening Telegraph reports that a teenager has been found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl in a park following a party.