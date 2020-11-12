Alcohol ban introduced on Scotland’s railway
People will not be allowed to drink alcohol on trains or at stations in Scotland from Monday, ScotRail has announced.
It said the temporary policy had been put in place to support public health measures and keep people safe during the Covid pandemic.
ScotRail said the new measures would help to maintain the physical distancing required while travelling.
They said it would support greater use of face coverings.
The operator said the measures would be reviewed continuously as government guidelines change.
They said the restrictions would be supported by the British Transport Police, who would assist railway staff where required to ensure that people followed the guidance.
The consumption of alcohol is currently banned on ScotRail services between 21:00 and 10.00.
David Lister, ScotRail sustainability and safety assurance director, said: "We ask that everyone travelling on our trains, and passing through stations, play their part and comply with this clear guidance."
Mick Hogg, RMT regional organiser, said: "RMT welcome this ban on alcohol that will help to keep our staff and passengers safe.
"We are encouraging all of our members to wear body cameras which will help to keep everyone safe while these restrictions are in place."