Yes Sir, I Can Boogie: Why disco hit is now Scotland's unofficial anthem
A 1970s disco classic has become Scotland's unofficial national anthem after a video of ecstatic players dancing to the tune went viral.
The footage showed the victorious squad bouncing in the dressing room to Yes Sir, I Can Boogie after defeating Serbia on penalties.
The song by Spanish duo Baccara spent a single week at the top on the UK charts in 1977.
It was originally adopted by fans as a tribute to defender Andrew Considine.
The Aberdeen cult hero - who was called up to the Scotland team for the first time earlier this year at the age of 33 - famously starred in a spoof video of the song on his stag do.
The player was unrecognisable as he dressed in drag to strut his stuff to the tune alongside friends and his father, with the professionally-produced video being played on his wedding day in 2015.
Considine was an unused substitute for Thursday night's historic match, which saw the Scottish men's team dramatically end 22 years of hurt by clinching a place at the European Championships.
🎶 Oh, yes sir... 🎶#NoScotlandNoParty pic.twitter.com/UNTLXIuHVH— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 12, 2020
But a video tweeted by the Scotland National Team after the match showed him in the thick of the action as he boogie-woogied with team mates including Kieran Tierney, Scott McTominay, Leigh Griffiths and Callum McGregor.
The video immediately caught the imagination of the Tartan Army, with jubilant fans starting a campaign to get the song back to Number One in the charts.
Not all the team's heroes had been able to get involved, with midfielders John McGinn and Ryan Christie - who scored Scotland's goal in the match - having to take routine drug tests while the party was kicking off in the dressing room.
Don't worry guys... it's a boogie, boogie woogie all night long.#NoScotlandNoParty https://t.co/MgjjlRZlr3— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 12, 2020
Luckily for McGinn and Christie, the boogie-woogieng did indeed continue well into the night - with fresh footage of celebrations at what appears to be the team hotel in Belgrade being tweeted on Friday morning.
This time the soundtrack of choice was Saturday Night by Whigfield - with goalkeeper David Marshall leading a conga around the room as teammates chanted his name to the 90s tune.
Marshall had earlier written himself into Scottish football folklore by saving Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty to clinch victory in the shootout.
What a legend of a man 🏴💙 https://t.co/C70gfZJDFC— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 13, 2020
And with Scotland now heading to next year's finals - including a match against England at Wembley - it's hoped the Tartan Army will be able to boogie-woogie in the stadium rather than in the their living rooms at home.