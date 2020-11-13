Covid: Level 4 lockdown 'possible' for west of Scotland
Areas in the west of Scotland have been warned they may be placed under the highest level of Covid restrictions next week.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said contact had been made with councils in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire health board areas.
They were told it was possible that restrictions may need to be increased from level three to level four.
Mr Swinney said increases in cases had also been seen in other areas.
These included Stirling, which is also currently in level three, and Aberdeenshire, which is in level two.
He said the national incident management team would be looking at the data over the weekend.
Discussions will also take place with councils before ministers meet on Tuesday to take any decisions.
Mr Swinney added that there were "wider issues" which would also need to be considered, such as the social and economic harm which could be caused by moving an area into level four.
The highest level of coronavirus restrictions is the closest to a full lockdown, similar to the one introduced in March.
The guidelines say it will only be used if "absolutely necessary", at a time when cases are very high and there is a risk of the NHS being overwhelmed.
