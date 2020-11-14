Scotland's papers: Cummings exits No 10 and 'full lockdown' threat

Scotland's papers: Cummings exits No 10 and 'full lockdown' threatPublishedduration1 minute agoimage captionThe Scotsman leads with the story that the prime minister's chief advisor, Dominic Cummings, has "sensationally" left his post after a "behind-the-scenes power struggle".image captionThe Times says Mr Cummings was forced out in a "purge of Brexiteers" from Downing Street, with head of communications, Lee Cain, also being told by Boris Johnson to quit.image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that Mr Cummings, who left Downing Street for the last time with his possessions in a cardboard box, was told to go after being accused of briefing against the prime minister.image captionThe i newspaper says that the prime minister's team has been "torn apart" by the feud, with Mr Johnson losing his patience with his chief advisor after "toxic infighting".image caption"See ya!" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Star, which tells Mr Cummings to "get yer cardboard box and sod off".image captionNearly two million Scots in the west of Scotland have been told that they face the threat of entering a full lockdown within days, reports the Daily Mail.image captionUnion bosses have warned that teachers could walk out of classrooms if the Scottish government refuses to reconsider closing schools if parts of the country move to Level 4 restrictions, according to The Herald.image captionThe National reports on a poll that shows most Scots believe any changes to Holyrood’s powers after Brexit has been completed should only come into effect if voters in Scotland agree to them.image captionThe Daily Record says Scotland's football team partied until 05:00 after defeating Serbia in a penalty shoot-out as the nation celebrated a "historic victory".image captionUnder the headline "Ya Dancers", The Sun says the team celebrated their victory with a "boozy 4am conga".image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News has the tragic story of a Tartan Army fan who tweeted how he had buried his father in the morning and celebrated Scotland's victory over Serbia in the evening.image captionThe Evening Express reports on calls for licensing authorities in Aberdeen to investigate the videos of fans celebrating Scotland's victory in a pub in the city.image captionA friend of Princess Diana says the "faked TV evidence" linked to her Panorama interview sparked a chain that led to her death in a car crash, according to the Daily Express.image captionThe Press and Journal reports on a 24-year-old man accused of killing two men in Inverness. The paper says a defence psychiatrist has told a court that David Sinders is not fit for trial.image captionThe Glasgow Times says the brother of a "Celtic-daft teenager" who was killed in the east end, is hoping to raise £1,888 to help a mental health charity.image captionThe Weekend Telegraph says Dundee City Council is facing "difficult decisions" over a £6m black hole as the pandemic hits the authority's finances.