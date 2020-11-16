Alcohol ban comes into force on Scotland's rail network
- Published
A ban on the consumption of alcohol on trains and at stations in Scotland has come into effect.
ScotRail said the temporary policy had been put in place to support public health measures and keep people safe during the Covid pandemic.
The rail operator said the new measures would help to maintain the physical distancing required while travelling.
British Transport Police has been asked to assist railway staff to ensure the new guidelines are being followed.
ScotRail said the restriction would be reviewed continuously as government guidelines changed and it was not intended to be permanent.
'Politely' encouraged
It comes amid warnings that parts of the central belt face being placed under the highest level of Covid restrictions to stem the rate of infection.
Councils in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire and Stirling health board areas have been told it is possible they may need to move from level three to level four.
The move would see the closure of gyms, hospitality and non-essential shops.
The consumption of alcohol had previously been banned on ScotRail services between 21:00 and 10:00.
However, that has now been extended to all journeys.
David Lister, ScotRail sustainability and safety assurance director, said the operator had been encouraged by compliance with safety measures so far, including the use of face coverings on trains, which he said stood at about 90%.
He said that people would be "politely" encouraged to comply with the new alcohol measures and that on-train and station staff would have body cameras to record breaches.
He added: "If they don't comply we will be contacting the British Transport Police to deal with the matter."