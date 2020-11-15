Scotland's unofficial anthem Yes Sir, I Can Boogie re-enters chart
Yes Sir, I Can Boogie has re-entered the charts after becoming Scotland's unofficial anthem following the team's win against Serbia on Thursday.
The disco classic by Spanish duo Baccara spent a single week at the top of the UK charts in 1977.
But it has now reached number three, charting higher than the likes of Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande.
The song became a favourite with football fans after a video of ecstatic players dancing to the tune went viral.
The footage showed the victorious squad bouncing in their dressing room after their win in Belgrade to clinch a place at the European Championships for the first time in 22 years.
It was originally adopted by fans as a tribute to defender Andrew Considine.
The Aberdeen cult hero - who was called up to the Scotland team for the first time earlier this year at the age of 33 - famously starred in a spoof video of the song on his stag do.
🎶 Oh, yes sir... 🎶#NoScotlandNoParty pic.twitter.com/UNTLXIuHVH— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 12, 2020
Considine was an unused substitute for Thursday night's historic match, which saw the Scottish men's team dramatically qualify for Euro 2020.
But a video tweeted by the Scotland National Team after the game showed him in the thick of the action as he boogie-woogied with team mates including Kieran Tierney, Scott McTominay, Leigh Griffiths and Callum McGregor.
The video immediately caught the imagination of the Tartan Army, with jubilant fans starting a campaign to get the song back to number one in the charts.
The song, which originally sold nearly 18 million copies, was the second-highest new entry at number 3 on Global's Big Top 40.