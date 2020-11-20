BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 13 - 20 November

image copyrightSteve Buckland
image captionTake a gander at this: "Pink-footed geese leaving their roost at Tentsmuir Point at sunrise", courtesy of Steve Buckland.
image copyrightKenn Begley
image captionDeer view mirror: Kenn Begley spotted this stag near Loch Badanloch in Sutherland.
image copyrightColin Hamilton
image captionTrip. The light? Fantastic: "At the viewpoint on the top of Bealach na Ba on the Applecross Peninsula looking across to the lsle of Raasay, the Cuillin on the Isle of Skye, and the Isle of Rum", says Colin Hamilton. "We were the only car at the viewpoint (2,054ft)!"
image copyrightAndrew Walker
image captionTime to sound the horn? "Glen Fyne at the start of a climb up Beinn Bhuidhe", says Andrew Walker. "No diversion route was available!"
image copyrightPranshu Trivedi
image captionHighland frames: "A magical sunrise from the shores of Lochcarron, Wester Ross", says Dr Pranshu Trivedi.
image copyrightJackie Smith
image captionSplendid isolation: "I took this just before the weather changed, everything reflecting beautifully on Loch Tay, from Kenmore", says Jackie Smith.
image copyrightWilliam Bird
image captionRed snapper: "Always nice to have a second camera on a shoot", jokes William Bird at Carnie Woods, Aberdeenshire.
image copyrightNick Ray
image captionTake my breath away: "I took this when kayaking out of Tobermory Bay to greet the sunrise in the Sound of Mull", says Nick Ray. "My breath was taken away by the beauty around me".
image copyrightJudith Crow
image captionChip off the old block: "My 20-month-old niece Auri having her first ever fish supper at Golspie with her papa and grandad", reports Judith Crow. "The fish and chip shop made her a special 'baby shark supper'!".
image copyrightAllan Rhodes
image captionA fairway to a nice day: "A winter morning sun breaks through the fog at Rouken Glen golf course", says Allan Rhodes.
image copyrightFiona Borthwick
image captionFlagging up patriotic markings: "It looks like he has the Scottish saltire on his nose", says Fiona Borthwick of this stag at Glen Etive.
image copyrightDave Nelson
image captionAn illuminating idea: "At Eilean Donan Castle, I was faced with fleeting showers but as dusk started to fall, the castle was red to support the Scottish Poppy Appeal remembering those whom fell during battle over the years", says Dave Nelson.
image copyrightKaren Wilson
image captionBlinded by the light: "In thick fog at our house I was blinded by the sunlight and couldn't see my screen on my phone", says Karen Wilson near Glamis, in Angus. "This was the result".
image copyrightJacki Gordon
image captionStill life: "This statue looked particularly striking with this inferno of colour as a backdrop", says .Jacki Gordon in Glasgow. "Ah, but the transience of beauty: when I returned a couple of days later, the wind had stripped the tree of all its leaves".
image copyrightJayne Elder
image captionMay city rollers: "Here’s my photo looking out to the Isle of May on a breezy day", says Jayne Elder. "Incoming big rollers and sea spray".
image copyrightAbigail Park
image captionProfile picture: "Crested shag surveying the Pentland Firth from Duncansby Head", as seen by Abigail Park.
image copyrightHillary Sillitto
image captionBig bang theory: "I didn’t know if I’d be able to time the shutter release well enough to capture the muzzle flash" says Hillary Sillitto of his well-timed shot of Edinburgh’s one o’clock gun. "But I needn’t have worried - when the gun went off, my finger jerked and released the shutter all by itself before I had time to think about it! Boom!"
image copyrightTracy Macpherson
image captionSocial climber: "A red squirrel my husband and I saw on our rainy walk to the Allt Robuic gorge at Glenbranter", says Tracy Macpherson.
image copyrightFiona Macdonald
image captionA river runs through it: "River Garry in full autumn bloom", says Fiona Macdonald.
image copyrightIan Dunn
image captionRed, lamber.... a bit of a traffic lights feel to Ian Dunn's colourful shot which he says "cheered up a dreich day in the Pentlands".
image captionThree for the price of one: This double rainbow was framed over the fellow arc of Glasgow's famous squinty bridge. The photographer wished to remain anonymous.
image copyrightDebbie Easton
image captionFood for thought? "This juvenile male sparrowhawk swooped into my garden looking for a tasty morsel, stopped for some photos, then flew off with nothing" says Debbie Easton in Dumfries.
image copyrightBarry Hughes
image captionA monumentally good idea: "I love to photograph the National Wallace Monument and realised I could frame it through the arch of the former St Mary’s Church", says Barry Hughes. "Then the sun came out and lit up the monument beautifully".
image copyrightSheila Carswell
image captionGetting your ducks in a row: Sheila Carswell did exactly that at at Lamlash pier, "during some weather only ducks would enjoy!".
image copyrightLee Smartt
image captionCapital gains: Lee Smartt took advantage of a quieter Rose Street in Edinburgh for "some Inception-style photography"
image copyrightAndy Brown
image captionBottoms up: Many people can perhaps relate this year to what these swans are doing, as seen on the Caledonian Canal, Fort Augustus, as spotted by Andy Brown.
image copyrightDouglas Currie
image captionTunnel vision: "I went for a walk down the Water of Leith and came to the Colinton Tunnel and was amazed at the paintings inside", says Douglas Currie.
image copyrightNeil Lea
image captionSpark of recognition: The famous puffer Vital Spark at Inveraray, from Neil Lea.
image copyrightStephen Small
image captionGo Forth and conquer: "Sunset on the Forth from Lower Largo", from Stephen Small.
image copyrightDave Young
image captionAn uplifting image: "I am a pilot and this is a picture of Helimed 76 that I captured on a rather misty evening at the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance headquarters at Perth Airport", says Dave Young.
image copyrightCarrie Hughes
image caption"Troon beach threatening a storm at sunset", thanks to Carrie Hughes.
image copyrightHenry Memmott
image captionSome light relief: "The Cloisters at the University of Glasgow, where I took a quick study break from the library", says Henry Memmott. "The lights bring some much needed brightness at a time when the nights are getting much darker".
image copyrightAllan Forrest
image captionDummy run: "My young grandson Luca staring at the old ship lanterns flashing on the wall before heading to bed", says Allan Forrest.
image copyrightGillian Renwick
image caption"When you say we've lost our lead...": A worrying time for Fergus the dog - and the rest of the nation - when Serbia equalised but he was then glued to Scotland collaring a dramatic win on penalties, says Gillian Renwick. It was certainly no walk in the park.
image copyrightAdam Jarman
image captionCheese! Nine-year-old Billie's selfie rainbow moment was caught by dad Adam Jarman.
image copyrightBillie Jarman
image caption... so - of course - we just had to ask how it turned out! And the answer? Pretty good, Billie!

