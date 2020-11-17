Coronavirus: What are Scotland's level 4 restrictions?
The Scottish government is "considering closely" putting a number of councils in the west of Scotland into the toughest tier of restrictions. So, if you find yourself in level four what will you be permitted to do and not do?
Rules related to the home
- People should not be meeting in each others houses.
- However, six adults from two separate households can meet in a public place indoors. Children under 12 do not count towards that total.
- Exceptions to the ban include another household providing care and support to a "vulnerable person".
- The extended household rule applies in level four. This allows people who live alone - or who are a single adult with children under 18 - being considered part of another household to reduce loneliness and isolation.
- Where parents do not live in the same household, children can move between their parents' homes.
Outdoor meetings for children and adults
- Up to two households - totalling no more than six - can meet in a private garden or a public place like a park.
- Children under 12 do not count toward that number and they also do not need to maintain social distancing.
- Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to six outdoors. These groups are not subject to the two household limit but physical distancing is required.
- If you are meeting in someone's garden you can go inside if you need to use the toilet but should wipe down surfaces you touch with antibacterial wipes and use only freshly laundered or paper towels.
Pubs, cafes & holiday accommodation
- Restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars will be closed.
- Takeaways can operate as normal with face coverings and physical distancing rules being followed.
- Hotels and other accommodation providers can serve food up to 10pm to guests. Room service, including alcohol, is allowed.
- All holiday accommodation is closed to tourists. Hotels, B&Bs and self-catering can remain open for essential customers - for example anyone who is staying for essential work purposes.
Supermarkets, clothes shops & markets
- Only essential retail can open providing they follow and have implemented Scottish government guidance to ensure the safety of customers and staff.
- Click and collect, on-line services and outdoor retail, such as garden centres, outdoor markets and car lots, can also remain open.
Hairdressers, barbers & massage therapists
- Services which involve "close contact" cannot operate.
- These include hairdressers; barbers; hair removal and massage therapies.
- They also include dress-fitting; tattoo and piercing and indoor portrait photography.
Sport, leisure & entertainment
- Indoor sports facilities, including gyms, have to close.
- You are permitted to meet others outdoors for informal exercise or sport and outdoor gyms can remain open.
- Outdoor non-contact sports are permitted for all age groups.
- All leisure and entertainment premises, including cinemas, must be closed.
- Film and TV production can continue to take place.
- All public buildings such as libraries have to close, however, library click and collect services can still operate.
Places of worship
- Churches, mosques, temples and synagogues can remain open subject to two metre distancing and a maximum of 20 worshipers.
- Wedding ceremonies and civil partnerships, with a maximum of 15 people (including the couple) are allowed.
- However, receptions cannot follow a ceremony. Funerals and wakes can take place with a maximum capacity of 20 guests.
Education
- Schools, colleges and universities can remain open.
- Early learning and childcare can continue to operate.
- However, informal childcare is only allowed for anyone employed in essential or permitted services.
