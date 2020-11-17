Covid in Scotland: Police to enforce travel ban in level 3 and 4 areas
People living in level three or level four local authorities will be breaking the law from Friday if they make non-essential journeys outside their own council area.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs Police Scotland will have the powers to enforce the new restrictions.
The legislation was announced as 11 of Scotland's 32 local authorities prepare to go into level four lockdown.
Ms Sturgeon said officers will only use the new powers as a "last resort".
Since last month the guidance has been that people should not leave their own area unless it is for essential purposes, such as work or caring for a vulnerable person.
But from Friday, the first minister confirmed the following will become law:
- People living in level three or level four must not travel outside their own council area, except for certain essential purposes.
- People living elsewhere in Scotland must not travel to level three or level four areas, except for essential purposes.
- And there must be no non-essential travel between Scotland and other parts of the UK.
A further nine local authorities are in level three.
Ms Sturgeon said: "I know this is difficult, but it is essential. Broadly comparable restrictions have been or continue to be in force in England and Wales.
"And if we are to maintain a targeted approach and allow low prevalence areas to live with fewer restrictions, I cannot stress enough how important it is that we all abide by these rules."
Since March police have made more than 300 arrests and issued over 3,600 fixed penalty notices to people who have breached Covid restrictions.
Fines start at £30, doubling to £60 if they are not paid within 28 days. Repeat offenders can face fines of up to £960.
The Scottish government said updated travel guidance would be published ahead of the regulations being introduced at 18:00 on Friday.
What is deemed 'essential'?
A number of exceptions are currently listed on the Scottish government website under the following appeal: "Please do not see these as loopholes. It is important for everyone's safety that we all minimise such travel as much as possible."
They include travel for healthcare, social care, childcare and other essential services - including recycling - but only if they are not available in your local area.
Journeys to school, college or university are permitted where teaching is not provided remotely.
Travel for work, or to provide voluntary or charitable services, falls into this category but "only where that cannot be done from your home".
Also included is travel for essential shopping "only where it is not possible in your local authority area".
So too is travel for shared parenting or between the two parts of an extended household.
Other exceptions include travel to meet a legal obligation, to move house, for essential animal welfare reasons and for "life events" such as weddings or funerals.
People are allowed to transit through level three or four areas if the journey begins and ends outside such areas.