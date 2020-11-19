Scotland's papers: Hopes for Christmas but questions over Covid plan

Scotland's papers: Hopes for Christmas but questions over Covid planPublishedduration18 minutes agoimage copyrightThe Heraldimage captionAs more than two million Scots prepare to go into level four lockdown, The Herald leads with a series of questions for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. They include issues connected to the elderly, universities, hospitality and schools.image copyrightScottish Daily Mailimage captionThe Scottish Daily Mail says families will be able to form "bubbles" to meet relatives over Christmas. It reports that talks are taking place about a UK-wide approach to travel restrictions and household visits.image copyrightDaily Recordimage captionChristmas is also the main focus of The Daily Record, which describes the proposed family bubbles as "family baubles".image copyrightThe iimage captionA lockdown of 25 days would be needed to compensate for five days of relaxed restrictions, according to the i newspaper. It says the "window of freedom" could start on Christmas Eve, meaning Hogmanay would be under lockdown.image copyrightDaily Telegraphimage captionThe Daily Telegraph says ministers are considering allowing three households to meet to allow relatives to spend five days together over the festive season. However, the newspaper says, this will come at a cost, with health officials warning that every day of freedom will cost five days in tighter restrictions.image copyrightScotsmanimage captionThe Scotsman reports that the Scottish government has been criticised after officials "blocked" the release of forecasts examining the potential number of deaths from a second wave of Covid-19.image captionBoris Johnson's reported remarks on devolution continues to make headlines, after he was challenged in the Commons on Wednesday. The National reports that the prime minister "tried to brush off the row", but SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said Mr Johnson's words were "not just flippant remarks".image copyrightDaily Expressimage captionThe latest news on Covid vaccines makes the front page of the Scottish Daily Express. It says two vaccines have produced exciting results, including the UK's main development, made by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca.image copyrightMetroimage captionThe Metro reports on Scottish government reassurances that schools are safe, following the publication of statistics showing that just 0.2% of pupils tested positive for Covid in the first nine weeks of the school term.image copyrightDaily Starimage captionThe Daily Star of Scotland carries a picture of Rik Mayall as Alan B'stard, illustrating a report on the UK government's PPE contracts.image copyrightThe Timesimage captionThe Times reports that Boris Johnson will announce "the largest investment in the military since the Cold War". It says the four-year funding settlement for the Ministry of Defence will be worth an additional £16.5bn.image copyrightScottish Sunimage captionThe Scottish Sun reports that Prince William has welcomed an independent report into the BBC's 1995 interview with Princes Diana.image copyrightP&Jimage captionThe theft of an ambulance leads the front page of The Press and Journal. The paper reports that it was taken from outside a house in Kemnay, Aberdeenshire, while its crew tended to a patient.image copyrightGlasgow Timesimage captionThe Glasgow Times reports that residents of a city block of flats are afraid to let their children out to play due to offensive graffiti.image copyrightEvening Telegraphimage captionA man who was left reliant on a foodbank after a benefits "glitch" makes the front page of Dundee's Evening Telegraph.image copyrightEdinburgh Newsimage captionThe Edinburgh Evening News reports that a car crash forced the closure of a city primary school.image copyrightCourierimage captionThe Courier reports that a Dundee woman fed a child adult sleeping tables for six years. Dundee Sheriff Court heard the child believed she was getting the tables to stop her being hyperactive.Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening Telegraph