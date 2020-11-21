Scotland's papers: Patel bullying row and Christmas 'ray of hope'Publishedduration26 minutes agoimage captionThe Scotsman leads with the continuing row over the behaviour of Home Secretary Priti Patel towards her staff. On Friday Boris Johnson's adviser on ministerial standards resigned after the PM contradicted him in saying she did not breach ministerial rules.image copyrightThe Timesimage captionThe Times also leads with the prime minister's decision to support Priti Patel, saying he encouraged Tory MPs to "form a square" around the minister after he overruled his ministerial adviser over findings of an official inquiry which said Ms Patel had "sworn, shouted at and bullied" senior officials.image copyrightThe Heraldimage captionAn exclusive about unrest among public service workers is the Herald's top story. The paper says Scotland is facing a "winter of discontent" as a new survey suggest over half of local government workers are prepared to take industrial action to improve working conditions. The union Unite Scotland told the paper staff morale had "collapsed".image copyrightScottish Daily Expressimage caption"A glimmer of Christmas hope" is what the Scottish Daily Express leads on, reporting that Nicola Sturgeon suggested 2.3million Scots who are now in the strictest lockdown for three weeks, could enjoy a "leapfrog" to level 2 measures at the end of that period.image copyrightPress and Journalimage captionA less positive take on the first minister's comments is on the front of the P&J which reports the SNP leader has urged caution and has issued warnings of further lockdowns if people do not stick to current restrictions.image copyrightDaily Telegraphimage captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that families will be permitted to meet during Christmas, citing government plans due to be announced early next week. Boris Johnson is preparing to announce a UK-wide relaxation of the rules between 22 and 28 December, the paper claims, allowing several families to join in one "bubble".image copyrightThe iimage caption"Vaccines for all by Easter" shouts the i weekend. It reports on a "leaked timetable" revealing how every age group could be vaccinated. Care home residents, staff and health workers are due to get the jab at the beginning of December, and those age 80 and above by the middle of the month. People between the ages of 18 and 50 could get the jab from late January. The front page also mentions a potential Scotland-wide lockdown if current restrictions are not observed.image copyrightScottish Daily Mail image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail leads with a royal story, claiming Earl Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, has questioned how a BBC inquiry will get to the truth behind the "bombshell" Panorama interview in 1995. An investigation has been launched by the corporation into claims Martin Bashir used forged bank statements to convince Diana to take part.image caption"Princess and the Frogmore" is another royal story, this time in the Scottish Sun, which reveals Princess Eugenie has moved into Frogmore Cottage, which was previously the residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.image captionThe splash in the Daily Record involves an alleged assault on Lanarkshire woman over a bet. Gambler Anthony Taylor admitted stabbing his partner Jacqueline Reoch after accusing her of stealing £50,000 winnings from a £10 bet.image captionThe National front page says that the SNP have issued a warning to Boris Johnson ahead of his message to the Tory party conference on Saturday. The paper says he has been warned that attempts to block indyref2 are "doomed to fail."image captionBank customers in Angus have been left without access to mobile branches after bank bosses axed them due to level three restrictions, according to the Courier. The paper says the move by RBS has been criticised for harming elderly and vulnerable customers.image copyrightEvening Telegraphimage captionDundee's weekend Telegraph reports that a leading doctor has told a jury a rape accused may have been unaware he was having sex because of a condition called "sexsomnia".image copyrightEvening Expressimage captionThe Evening Express leads with the appearance in court of a man in connection with a bomb hoax in Aberdeen on Thursday. The story says police evacuated buildings and closed off streets around the Sinclair Road area of Torry following the discovery of a "suspicious item" inside a property at about 17:25.image captionA heartwarming picture of little Josh, who is fronting the Edinburgh Sick Kids' hospital's Christmas appeal, is the main attraction on the front of the Edinburgh News.image copyrightGlasgow Timesimage captionNew tactics from police will clean up a primary school which has become a hub for youth anti-social behaviour, according to the Glasgow Times lead. 