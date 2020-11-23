Scotland's papers: 'No deal' yet over Christmas lockdown easing

Scotland's papers: 'No deal' yet over Christmas lockdown easingPublishedduration24 minutes agoimage captionThe Herald leads with the story of the "four-nation" plans to ease Covid restrictions over Christmas, but the paper says that hopes have been thrown into confusion after Scottish government ministers insisted no deal had yet been done.image captionThe i newspaper says that Downing Street has agreed proposals with the devolved nations for a "short relaxation of restrictions" that will allow people to travel across the UK.image captionThe Times reports that three separate households may be allowed to meet over five days during the festive period.image captionThe Daily Telegraph's take is that up to four households can meet up over Christmas, the paper saying that the leaders of all four home nations have agreed the same rules will apply in every part of the country for five days.image captionThe Daily Express declares that "Christmas is saved!", with up to three households allowed to form a "bubble" over Christmas.image captionThe Daily Record says "Christmas is on" for 2020, with the virus rules relaxed so families can "tuck into turkey together".image captionThe Press and Journal says the devolved governments have all agreed a plan to "save Christmas" giving families "fresh hope" they can come together.image captionThe UK is in "deep panic mode" with a call for "worthless federalism", reports The National, the paper saying that the SNP has hit out at the latest "Union-saving bid".image captionThe Daily Mail leads with its investigation that has revealed the "shocking waste" of billions of taxpayers' money which has been "frittered away" on luxuries and "jaw-dropping projects".image captionI'm A Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa has revealed that she has had therapy to help save her marriage to Dan Osborne, according to The Sun.image captionThe Daily Star also features a story on an I'm A Celebrity contenstant, the paper saying that Beverley Callard once knocked on actor Charlie Lawson's door "wearing nothing but a thong and a pair of socks".image captionA grieving Forfar man has criticised Health Secretary Jeane Freeman over her "refusal" to intervene in the discharge of Covid patients to care homes after his mother's death.image captionA killer released from prison made a "sickening attack" on a woman, pinning her against a wall, reports the Evening Telegraph.image captionThe Evening Express says there's a push for extended nursery hours in Aberdeen after next summer.image captionThe Glasgow Times leads with the story of high school pupils who are calling for blended learning over fears of the threat of Covid-19.