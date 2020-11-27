BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 20 - 27 November

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 20 and 27 November. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

image copyrightTommy Hamilton
image captionReflected glory: "This took my breath away, the drive back from Skye just before darkness fell on Loch Oich, I've never seen anything like this before," says Tommy Hamilton.
image copyrightAndrew Brunton
image captionMist opportunity: Andrew Brunton from Edinburgh captured this image of his two sons running at Craigmillar Castle.
image copyrightNAthan Young
image captionFull plume: "Starlings have lovely colours and markings - like heart shaped markings - if you look closely," says Nathan Young of Livingston.
image copyrightDawn Miller
image captionDog of the bay: "It was a chilly sunrise at Kirkcaldy but that didn't stop Boomer the lab having a wee paddle," says Dawn Miller from Glenrothes.
image copyrightKatharine Iveson
image captionField trip: Katharine Iveson from Moray took this photo on the edge of Dufftown after a walk with her husband, new baby Jemima and collie Tess.
image copyrightJill Lee
image captionHerbie goes to Arisaig? Old and new Beetles parked together captured by Jill Lee.
image copyrightVirginia Wilde
image captionSeals delivered: Virginia Wilde, of Edinburgh, sent in this image of two new born pups on the shore near St Abbs. Taken at a distance, so as not to disturb them.
image copyrightElizabeth Hamilton
image captionLet us spray: "There were big rollers coming into Hackley Bay on our visit," says Liz Hamilton, from Tarves.
image copyrightMOrag Allan
image captionLovely day: "Sunrise over Fraserburgh beach. My morning walk never fails to cheer me," says Morag Allan of Ellon.
image copyrightMark Forrest
image captionTee shot: The ninth hole at Falkland golf club with East Lomond Hill in the background taken by Mark Forrest.
image copyrightPete Crane
image captionVibrant vista: Autumn colours around Uath Lochans in Cairngorms from Pete Crane.
image copyrightKathleen Humphris
image captionDouble vision: Kathleen Humphris from Inverness submitted this bridge through a bridge on the Dava Way.
image copyrightKeith Smith
image captionMagical morning: A sunrise at Balmedie beach, Aberdeenshire captured by Keith Smith.
image copyrightJase O'Neill
image captionBird's eye view: Jase O'Neill submitted this scene from Arthur's Seat on a grey Edinburgh day.
image copyrightAimee Hugill
image captionTop team: Aimee Hugill's "beautiful bunch of working spaniels" took a break to enjoy the sunny views of Balmoral Estate.
image copyrightJames McPake
image captionTree amigos: The road to Fannich by James McPake.
image copyrightJacqueline Rodger
image captionChasing rainbows: Jacqueline Rodger caught this one in Kilmarnock.
image copyrightBartek Rodziewicz
image captionSimply stunning: On the way to Ben Arthur by Bartek Rodziewicz.
image copyrightNAomi Clemence
image captionLead role: Naomi Clemence from Glasgow got to the top of Ben A'an with her dog Willow just in time to watch the sun going down.
image copyrightJennifer Anderson
image captionThe Doors: Jennifer Anderson snapped this colourful scene while wandering around North Berwick.
image copyrightiSabel Nelson Rapson
image captionDreich day: "This Is the view coming out of Carbost," says Isabel Nelson Rapson .
image copyrightCurtis Welsh
image captionBranch network: Curtis Welsh says this scene within walking distance of his house in the Borders "just begged to be captured".
image copyrightAndy Buwert
image captionLonesome pine: A stack of cones in Reres Wood, Monifieth, Dundee from Andy Buwert
image copyrightBarnaby Ashton
image captionOn manoeuvres: A hen harrier on the Isle of Lewis from Barnaby Ashton.
image copyrightGillian Greer
image captionCat's eye: "Bandit, in a reflective mood, patiently waiting for the rain (and the lockdown) to end," says Gillian Greer of Bishopton.
image copyrightPAul Climie
image captionBonnie Clyde: "Unable to travel far from Glasgow at present to go hillwalking due to the travel restrictions, I have enjoyed wandering again in the hills I used to walk in many years ago," says Paul Climie.
image copyrightJimmy Garvie
image captionDean scene: "This picture was taken when I was out having a walk down Dean Village in Edinburgh City centre," says Jimmy Garvie.
image copyrightRon Macdonald
image captionShape shifters: Ron Macdonald was in Ellon when he spotted these murmurating starlings.
image copyrightJanina Dolny
image captionFish and ships: Model battleships looking out to the Firth of Forth at Portobello from Janina Dolny.
image copyrightAlex Grant
image captionAnimal cracker: "A lovely night at Edinburgh Zoo's Christmas nights," says Alex Grant.
image copyrightCarrie Robinson
image captionSlow boat: Carrie Robinson sent in this photo of the River Nith at Glencaple, near Dumfries.
image copyrightDominic Armstrong
image captionOn the road: "A photo I took of the Kelvinway in Glasgow leading up to Glasgow University," says Dominic Armstrong.

