Reports of rape down more than 20% during lockdown
- Published
Reports of rape dropped by more than 20% during lockdown compared with the same period last year, according to Police Scotland.
Between 24 March, when lockdown started, and 5 July, 529 rapes were recorded by the force.
The figure represents a 20.2% reduction on the same three-and-a-half month period in 2019, police said.
The force said rape reports had since increased as Covid restrictions eased, but figures remained lower than 2019.
Between 24 March and 15 November, the number of both recent and non-recent rape offences reported was down 6.5% to 1,427 compared with 1,526 for the same period in 2019.
'Accessing support'
A recent offence is categorised as one within a year of the crime occurring - reports of which were down 10.8% between March and November from 959 in 2019 to 855 this year.
Despite the decrease in figures, the force issued a reminder that a reduction in reporting did not equate to less offending and said all forms of sexual crime continued to be under-reported.
It said it was too early to draw conclusions about why there had been a fall.
Rape Crisis Scotland chief executive Sandy Brindley said: "Lockdown has been incredibly tough for so many people and for survivors it's posed real challenges in accessing support and - for those who choose to report - going to the police."