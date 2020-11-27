BBC News

Scotland's papers: Scots facing 'toughest Christmas rules in UK'

Published
image copyrightSun
image copyrightScottish Daily Mail
image copyrightNichola Rutherford
image copyrightThe National
image copyrightThe Times
image copyrightPress and Journal
image copyrightEdinburgh Evening News
image copyrightGlasgow Times
image copyrightEvening Express
image copyrightStar
  • Daily Record
  • The Herald
  • The Scotsman
  • The Scottish Sun
  • The National
  • The Times
  • Daily Mail
  • Daily Express
  • Daily Star
  • Edinburgh Evening News
  • Glasgow Evening Times
  • Aberdeen Evening Express
  • Dundee Evening Telegraph