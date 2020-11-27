Covid in Scotland: Talks held over extending Christmas holidays
Discussions have been taking place about whether the Christmas school holidays could be extended in Scotland.
It has been suggested that the dates could be standardised across the country, with all schools closing on 18 December and reopening on 11 January.
Holiday dates vary between different council areas, with most schools due to return between the 5 and 7 January.
The issue was discussed at the Scottish government's education recovery group, but no decisions have yet been made.
The group brings together a number of stakeholders in the education sector, including unions, councils and the government.
A document from Thursday's meeting was leaked to the Daily Record newspaper.
The memo says the government is considering a national extension to the holidays, with schools either remaining closed or introducing remote learning for a temporary period.
There are a number of important issues to be discussed about changing the holiday dates.
First of all parents will want clarity - changes to the dates could mean people having to arrange childcare or take time off work.
Secondly, if schools return a few days later than planned in January, some secondary schools may want to change prelim dates.
Thirdly, councils are protective of their role in the education system. They would want to ensure any standardisation of dates in an emergency does not set a precedent.
And there is, of course, also the question of whether an extended school holiday would by itself make any meaningful difference to the efforts to control coronavirus.
While many schools are already due to close on 18 December, some are set to remain open until 23 December. The dates for returning to school in January also vary.
The memo says that extending the holidays would act as a break following the relaxation of rules over the festive period.
However, concerns are raised over the time needed to set up the remote learning, and the potential impact caused by the loss of emergency childcare which had previously been provided by school staff.
While school holidays have traditionally varied in different council areas across Scotland, the start of the autumn term was standardised in August as schools reopened for the first time since March.
