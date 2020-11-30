Covid in Scotland: Mass testing of students begins
The mass Covid testing of students at Scotland's universities is beginning in an effort to make sure they are safe to return home for Christmas.
All students are being asked to take two of the rapid lateral flow device (LFD) tests before travelling.
The tests should be taken three days apart and if they are both negative they will be encouraged to go home as soon as possible.
If either test is positive, the student will be asked to self-isolate.
Positive cases should also take a more reliable PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test through NHS Test & Protect.
It is thought about 80,000 students could be planning a trip home during the winter break.
NUS Scotland president Matt Crilly said he "strongly encouraged" any student moving household over the holidays to get tested.
What are lateral flow tests?
They are rapid turnaround tests, where samples are processed on-site with no lab required and results are available in under half an hour.
They have allowed the introduction of mass testing but they are not as accurate as the PCR tests that are carried at NHS test centres.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman told parliament this week the later flow tests had an overall sensitivity of 76.8% - meaning the test will identify more than seven in 10 positive cases of Covid.
Students are encourage to take two tests to increase the chances of the virus being picked up.
Minimise risks
Universities minister Richard Lochhead said all 19 higher education institutions in Scotland were taking part in the testing programme, with some sharing facilities.
He said the aim was to minimise the risk of students taking the virus back home to their families.
Mr Lochhead said there was a good probability the virus would be captured by the test but other safety measures such as limiting mixing with other students were also very important.
St Andrews opened its testing centre over the weekend.
Alastair Merrill, the university's vice-principal, said it would be able to process 1,500 lateral flow tests a day.
He said: "We are keeping the centre open until the end of semester so as many students as possible have the opportunity to get their two tests before travelling home for Christmas."
Mr Merrill said there had been a "spike" in Covid case at the start of term in September, particularly among first-year students.
He said there had been 100 cases in total, most in private student accommodation.
"We have been very successful in containing the spread," he said. "There has been no evidence of spread in classrooms or education settings."
He also said there was no evidence of any transmission from students to the wider community.
Mr Merrill said he thought that a similar approach to mass testing would be an important part of bringing students back to the university after the Christmas break.
The higher education minister said he was working very closely with universities on a range of options for when students return in January.
Mr Lochhead said he was looking at what role testing would play and how their arrival back on campus could be "staggered".
Details will be set out shortly, he said.