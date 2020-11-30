A&E changes will encourage patients to call 111
- Published
Patients needing urgent care will be encouraged to call 111 rather than turn up at A&E, under a new scheme to be rolled out in Scotland.
Experts believe one in five people who turn up in A&E could get better care elsewhere.
They want to send more people to the right place and avoid long waits in emergency departments.
The Scottish government says changes are essential to help hospitals cope with life-threatening conditions.
It will also keep patients safe from Covid.
The new approach is aimed at people needing urgent, but not life-threatening care, and it is due to be launched next month.
Patients will be asked to call 111 and they could be given an appointed time to go to A&E, get help over the phone or be directed to more appropriate care.
In October it was announced the proposals would be tested in NHS Ayrshire and Arran.
Consultant Dr Craig Brown, who works at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's emergency department, told BBC Scotland that admissions to A&E dropped sharply during the first wave of Covid.
"They've come back up to near normal levels," he said.
Dr Brown said on such days it could mean less critical patients waiting longer than they should to be seen.
Dr John Thomson, clinical director of emergency medicine, says the changes are about trying to help people with non life-threatening needs.
Options under the new system include telephone and video consultations.
Dr Thomson says this is not about meeting targets but about getting the right care to patients.
He added: "Getting through winter will be hard, emergency rooms will continue to be stretched, but the hope is theses changes will mean they are not overcrowded."
The move comes after it emerged earlier this year that the number of patients waiting more than 12 hours in Scottish hospitals had hit record levels.
In October, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the changes, which will be supported by a £20m investment programme and a major public information campaign, would ensure A&E provides the "fastest and most appropriate care" for people when they really need it.
She added: "Help us keep you and our NHS safe by making the right call at the right time to access the right care for you and your family."
Dr Thomson, who is also president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (Scotland), added: "By getting the right care in the right place we can support those patients who need emergency care most and ensure our accident and emergency departments always have capacity for the next patient who needs the skill and expertise of emergency physicians and nurses."