Covid in Scotland: 'Worry' over door-to-door carol singing
Door-to-door carol singing should "probably not" take place in Scotland this Christmas, the country's national clinical director has suggested.
Professor Jason Leitch was responding to questions after new advice for England said it would be allowed in groups of up to six people.
He said the Scottish government had not yet taken a position on the issue.
But he was "worried" about door-to-door singing and his "instant advice" was that should probably not happen.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said they would look at any changes to the advice in England, and consider whether there was a case for a similar change in Scotland.
On Sunday, the UK government published its latest guidance on the rules which will apply in England over the Christmas period.
It said carol singing and carol services could take place as long as those involved followed advice on singing safely.
Door-to-door carol singing is also allowed, but groups must contain a maximum of six people.
Transmit the virus
The rules have been introduced because singing increases the risk of transmitting the virus through small droplets and aerosols in the air.
At her daily briefing, Ms Sturgeon said she had not yet looked at the English guidance.
However, she was "not aware" of any change to the general advice that singing was one of the things which could help transmit the virus.
Prof Leitch said that if anything, the evidence about the aerosol transmission of the virus had "hardened" - especially in unventilated spaces.
He acknowledged it was "very hard" for people to not be able to sing in choirs and at worship services, but that remained the advice.
Prof Leitch added: "We haven't taken a position on outdoor carol singing.
"That would be less risky than indoor, but you have to remember that we have restrictions on the numbers that can meet, and door-to-door would also worry me.
"Going from door to door, I'm afraid we would be presented with the same challenges as we were at Halloween. So my instant advice is probably not."
Children were advised to stay at home and not go guising door-to-door at Halloween.
The English guidance also says that Santa's grottos can open if they are in venues which are allowed to open under the tier system of Covid restrictions.
Ms Sturgeon said this was "an important issue" for a lot of people.
"I know we are working on guidance for Santa's grottos. I am not sure if it has been published in full yet, so we will publish that as soon as possible."
Prof Leitch said the guidance had been worked on "over the weekend" and would be published soon.