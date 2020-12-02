Covid-19: Scotland 'ready to start vaccinations', says FM
- Published
The Scottish government is ready to start vaccinations "as soon as supplies arrive", the first minister has said.
Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in the UK was the "best news in a long time".
British regulator, the MHRA, says the jab is safe to roll out and immunisations for people in priority groups could start within days.
The vaccine offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness.
Britain is the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use.
It is the fastest ever vaccine to go from concept to reality, taking only 10 months to follow the same developmental steps that normally span a decade.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted "It's the protection of vaccines that will ultimately allow us to reclaim our lives and get the economy moving again."
The UK government has already ordered 40 million doses - enough to vaccinate 20 million people, with two shots each.
About 800,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be available in the UK next week, with a share being made available for Scotland.
Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith said the approval of the vaccine by the MHRA was "wonderful news".
"First of several vaccines in pipeline and begins to change everything for our future," he said.
And National Clinical Director Jason Leitch tweeted that "remarkable science, collaboration and logistics has got us to this day".
"It's a very important moment. There will be months of roll out until normality but it's a crucial step. Thanks to all."
It comes amid newspaper reports that the army has begun preparing to help distribute vaccines by the weekend, with military planners assisting a number of health boards in Scotland.
It is also thought that big venues such as the Edinburgh International Conference Centre are being lined up as the type of venue that will be transformed into vaccine distribution "hubs".
The best news in a long time. @scotgov ready to start vaccinations as soon as supplies arrive https://t.co/C1HDWCLccd— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 2, 2020
Linda Bauld, Professor of Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, said that distribution of the vaccine was a "major logistical exercise".
About 4.4 million adults will potentially need to be vaccinated in Scotland, she told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme.
"We'd heard from the Scottish government that they want to vaccinate at least a million people by the end of January.
"Other vaccines will get approval now - I'd be pretty confident the AstraZeneca Oxford will as well, so Pfizer will not be the only show on the road," she said.
"But I imagine that we will see things gearing up very quickly in the next few days for some good indication of who is going to get it first."
Prof Bauld added that she believed life would be returning to normal by the summer of 2021 if the vaccines were rolled out successfully.
"Somebody had to explain to me what the date of the big football match was for Scotland and Europe, which was 11 June or something like that.
"I'm confident that by then those kinds of things could go ahead and I'd be very optimistic by the spring, they'll be much more we can do."
Who will be vaccinated first?
Everyone in Scotland over the age of 18 will be offered a vaccination - that's 4.4m people.
The UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has drawn up advice on how people should be prioritised.
It has said that the priorities for the first wave of vaccine distribution, from December to February, are:
- frontline health and social care staff
- older residents in care homes
- care home staff
- all those aged 80 and over
- unpaid carers and personal assistants
- those delivering the vaccination programme
What is the vaccine?
It is a new type called an mRNA vaccine that uses a tiny fragment of genetic code from the pandemic virus to teach the body how to fight Covid-19 and build immunity.
An mRNA vaccine has never been approved for use in humans before, although people have received them in clinical trials.
The vaccine must be stored at around -70C and will be transported in special boxes, packed in dry ice. Once delivered, it can be kept for up to five days in a fridge.