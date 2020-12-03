Scotland's papers: 'End in sight' as Covid vaccine approved

Scotland's papers: 'End in sight' as Covid vaccine approvedPublishedduration2 hours agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightThe Heraldimage captionToday's papers all lead on the approval of the world's first Covid-19 vaccine. The Herald reports that thousands of Scots will be immunised next week, in a move described by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as the "beginning of the end" of the pandemic.image copyrightThe Scotsmanimage captionThe Scotsman declares "the scientists have done it". It reports Boris Johnson's praise of pharmaceutical company Pfizer, and his warning that "it's not game over" in the battle against the virus.image copyrightDaily Recordimage captionThe Daily Record reports that 65,000 doses of the new vaccine are set to arrive on Tuesday.image copyrightThe iimage captionThe i newspaper reports the Pfizer vaccine will be transferred to 23 locations around the country in temperature-controlled lorries, and that care homes will be prioritised.image copyrightThe Nationalimage captionNicola Sturgeon's relief at her first "genuinely good day" in months is quoted on the front page of The National, which declares "real hope dawns for Scotland".image copyrightMetroimage caption"V-Day" is the Metro headline as it says the approval of the vaccine is a "historic moment" in the war on Covid-19. The paper's front page also carries a picture of people queuing at Johnstone Town Hall for asymptomatic testing in an effort to get Covid cases in the area down.image copyrightThe Daily Telegraphimage captionThe Daily Telegraph front page declares "Now we can reclaim our lives" as it quotes the prime minister as saying 2.5 million people will be given a dose by the end of the month. The paper says the over-80s, care home staff and frontline NHS workers will receive the vaccine first. The paper also covers the story of an investigation by the Care Quality Commission which found care homes had used "unlawful" Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) orders during the height of the pandemic.image copyrightThe Scottish Sunimage captionThe Scottish Sun declares its hope that the entire nation can be vaccinated in time for the delayed Euro 2020s next summer.image copyrightEvening Telegraphimage captionRetired Dundee nurses have responded to a "call to arms" to help in the city's vaccination programme, according to the Evening Telegraph.image copyrightThe Times Scotlandimage caption"First vaccine jabs for NHS staff and elderly patients" The Times says. It reports that the head of the health service Sir Simon Stevens has said the initial distribution of doses will begin from 50 "hospital hubs" across the UK next week. It also features a story on gas boilers being "in the firing line" as part of a promise to reduce greenhouse gas pollution by 2050.image copyrightThe Press and Journalimage captionThe Press and Journal describes the "joy" at the approval of the vaccine. It also reports that a 52-year-old cyclist was killed in a crash on the A90.image copyrightEvening Newsimage captionThe Edinburgh Evening News leads on Nicola Sturgeon's offer to have her injection televised in an attempt to persuade vaccination doubters to come forward.image copyrightScottish Daily Mailimage captionThe Daily Mail suggests the vaccine rollout, which starts in six days, will be the biggest national effort since WW2.image copyrightEvening Expressimage captionThe Evening Express points out that the NHS in the North East of Scotland is ready to roll out the Covid-19 vaccination programme.image copyrightScottish Daily Expressimage captionThe Eurosceptic Daily Express takes a different view, saying "We've done it! But guess who's having a dig at us". It says "European health chiefs could only rubbish the historic achievement".image copyrightThe Courierimage captionThe Dundee edition of The Courier also covers the death of a man who had a wheelie bin thrown at him in March. His attacker has pleaded guilty in court to culpable homicide.image copyrightGlasgow Timesimage captionThe Glasgow Times quotes the first minister as saying the vaccination programme will be Scotland's "biggest peacetime logistical operation". It also covers the story of 1990 talent show star Brenda Cochrane, who has been battling post-traumatic stress disorder since a "freak accident" while performing on a luxury cruise liner.image copyrightDaily Starimage captionThe Daily Star depicts the prime minister as Fred Flintstone and the first minister as Wilma, saying "Jabba dabba doo". It says people will have to "form an elderly queue" for the vaccine.Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening Telegraph