Covid in Scotland: Concern over vaccine deployment to care homes
- Published
Care homes will not receive the first batches of the Covid vaccine in Scotland because of problems transporting small doses around the country.
The health secretary has said about 65,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in Scotland by next Tuesday.
They will initially be stored in freezers in packs of 997 doses.
The first people to receive the jab may have to travel to where the doses are being held.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said that means care homes would have to wait until the issue of breaking down the vaccines packs into smaller doses is resolved.
She told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "The doses come to us in packs of 997 and we need to know to what degree we can pack that down into smaller pack sizes.
"If we can't, then we absolutely need to bring those who need to be vaccinated to those freezers - to the centres - because there is a limit to how much you can transport the doses once you have defrosted them.
"We don't want to waste any of this vaccine so it's not possible at this point to take it in smaller doses into, for example, care homes."
Ms Freeman said that talks were under way with Pfizer and the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency).
"But for Tuesday", she said "the intention is that we would start by vaccinating those who will be vaccinating others and we will bring them to where we are storing the doses."
The UK is the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as being safe for use.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday it was "without a shadow of a doubt the best news we have heard since the pandemic started".
Ms Sturgeon warned that "we are not at the end of this pandemic yet" and added that the vaccination programme would be a massive logistical exercise.
The MHRA has said the vaccine - which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness - is safe to roll out, and immunisations for people in priority groups could start within days.
The UK government has already ordered 40 million doses - enough to vaccinate 20 million people, with two shots each.
About 800,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be available in the UK next week, with an 8.2% share being made available for Scotland.
Who will be vaccinated first?
Everyone in Scotland over the age of 18 will be offered a vaccination - that's 4.4m people.
The UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has drawn up advice on how people should be prioritised.
It has said that the priorities for the first wave of vaccine distribution, from December to February, are:
- frontline health and social care staff
- older residents in care homes
- care home staff
- all those aged 80 and over
- unpaid carers and personal assistants
- those delivering the vaccination programme
What is the vaccine?
It is a new type called an mRNA vaccine that uses a tiny fragment of genetic code from the pandemic virus to teach the body how to fight Covid-19 and build immunity.
An mRNA vaccine has never been approved for use in humans before, although people have received them in clinical trials.
The vaccine must be stored at around -70C and will be transported in special boxes, packed in dry ice. Once delivered, it can be kept for up to five days in a fridge.
The vaccine was 95% effective for all groups in the trials, including elderly people.
The head of the MHRA, Dr June Raine, said despite the speed of approval, no corners have been cut.
Batches of the vaccine will be tested in labs "so that every single vaccine that goes out meets the same high standards of safety", she said.
Another vaccine from Moderna uses the same mRNA approach as the Pfizer vaccine and offers similar protection. The UK has pre-ordered seven million doses that could be ready by the spring.
The UK has ordered 100 million doses of a different type of Covid vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca. That vaccine uses a harmless virus, altered to look a lot more like the virus that causes Covid-19.
Russia has been using another vaccine, called Sputnik, and the Chinese military has approved another one made by CanSino Biologics. Both work in a similar way to the Oxford vaccine. There are some other promising vaccines that could also be approved soon.
Use the form below to send us your questions and we could be in touch.
In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.