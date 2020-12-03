Engineering firm Bifab goes into administration
Struggling engineering firm Bifab has been put into administration after failing to secure any new contracts.
It comes despite the firm, which has plants in Fife and Lewis, receiving £52m from the Scottish government.
However, in a statement, the firm said: "BiFab can confirm that the board has agreed to place the company in administration following the Scottish government's decision to remove contract assurances."
It said it had been unable to compete.
