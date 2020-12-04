BBC News

Scotland's papers: Vaccine for care homes and NHS pressure

Published
image copyrighti Scotland
image copyrightScottish Daily Mail
image copyrightThe Times
image copyrightMetro
image copyrightThe Scottish Sun
image copyrightThe P&J
image copyrightThe Scotsman
image copyrightThe Herald
image copyrightThe Daily Telegraph
image copyrightScottish Daily Express
image copyrightDaily Record
image copyrightEdinburgh Evening News
image copyrightThe National
image copyrightEvening Telegraph
image copyrightEvening Express
image copyrightThe Courier
image copyrightGlasgow Times
image copyrightDaily Star Scotland
  • Daily Record
  • The Herald
  • The Scotsman
  • The Scottish Sun
  • The National
  • The Times
  • Daily Mail
  • Daily Express
  • Daily Star
  • Edinburgh Evening News
  • Glasgow Evening Times
  • Aberdeen Evening Express
  • Dundee Evening Telegraph