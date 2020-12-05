Trains cancelled due to landslip and flooding
- Published
ScotRail services between Aberdeen and Inverness have been suspended following reports of a landslip near Huntly.
Network Rail said the line between Huntly and Keith had been closed. ScotRail tweeted that there were reports of a tree blocking the line.
Train services are also affected by flooding on the line at Livingston and at Hartwood in North Lanarkshire. Pumps are being used to reduce water levels.
Tram lines in Edinburgh have also been affected by flooding.