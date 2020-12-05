Catholic bishops announce sale of Pontifical Scots College in Rome
Scotland's Catholic bishops have announced plans to sell the Pontifical Scots College in Rome due to the costs of upgrading the building.
The college, which dates from 1600, is the main seminary for the training of men for the priesthood in Scotland.
The bishops said relocation to a more central location in Rome was "the best option for the formation needs of the community and for future provision".
It will be only the fourth time the college has moved since it was founded.