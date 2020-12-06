Scotland's positive Covid tests pass 100,000 since start of pandemic
- Published
More than 100,000 people in Scotland have now tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
Scottish government figures show 1,221,230 people in Scotland have been tested at least once since March.
Of those, 100,106 cases were positive while 1,121,124 were confirmed negative.
It comes as a further five people who tested positive for Covid were recorded to have died in the past 24 hours.
There are currently 951 people in hospital with a positive Covid test and 62 of those are in ICU.
The total number of positive cases in Scotland has risen by 643 since Saturday, which is 5.2% of those tested.
NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde has 190 new cases, while there are 126 in NHS Lanarkshire, 70 in NHS Ayrshire & Arran and 64 in NHS Lothian.
The remainder of the positive cases are split between the other seven mainland health boards.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman confirmed on Saturday that the first Covid-19 vaccine had arrived in Scotland.
She said the vaccination programme would begin on Tuesday.
The first vaccinations will be given to priority groups including care home residents and staff, the elderly and frontline health workers.