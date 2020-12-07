BBC News

Scotland's papers: Brexit talks 'to the wire' and Covid tiers

Published
image copyrightThe Times (Scotland)
image captionThe Times says German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have jointly confronted Mr Johnson with a "final offer" on Brexit trade talks which, according to one diplomatic source in Brussels, includes a weakening of EU demands for a level playing field. The front page also reports that the NHS is preparing for a baby boom, nine months after the lockdown began.
image copyrightScottish Daily Mail
image captionThe Daily Mail's Scotland edition says Brexit negotiations are "down to the wire" as Boris Johnson has told his chief Brexit negotiator that he will not sign any deal that holds Britain to future EU laws - with the PM ready to quit the talks within two days if the EU fails to drop its "ludicrous" demand. The paper also quotes Dutch sources who have hinted they may compromise on the issue of fishing rights.
image copyrightScottish Daily Express
image captionIn a similar vein, the Daily Express says Mr Johnson "will not hesitate to pull the plug" on Brexit talks if the EU refuses to compromise. The paper quotes a UK source close to the talks, who warns: "We'll only keep talking if there is some movement and we think there's any point."
image copyrightThe Daily Telegraph
image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that despite the EU backing down over fishing rights, Brexit negotiations are "on a knife edge" as other crucial issues remain unresolved. One EU diplomat has told the paper the discussion on fisheries were "closing in", but British sources insisted that a final deal on fishing has yet to be agreed. A senior government insider says: "If we are still talking on Tuesday, it will be a good sign, because it will mean we are on the right path and a deal is doable."
image copyrightDaily Record
image captionThe Daily Record reports that half of Scotland will move out of tier four restrictions on Friday, having had the country's strictest Covid rules for three weeks.
image copyrightScottish Sun
image captionHealth Secretary Jeane Freeman "sparked fury" by hinting in a BBC interview that the tier four restrictions could continue, before back-tracking three hours later, the Scottish Sun says.
image copyrightGlasgow Times
image captionThe end of the central belt lockdown also features on the front page of the Glasgow Times, but the lead story is the two arrests of Celtic fans at a protest after the club's match with Johnstone. The paper describes "angry scenes" outside Celtic Park.
image copyrighti Scotland
image captionThe arrival of the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the UK is hailed as "V Day" by the i, which pictures staff at Croydon University Hospital taking delivery of the jabs.
image copyrightThe Herald
image captionThe flu vaccination makes the front page of the Herald, with the report that nearly a quarter of over 65s have not yet been immunised in Greater Glasgow and Clyde. The introduction of the Covid vaccine from tomorrow is set to put further pressure on staffing and resources, it says.
image copyrightThe National
image captionA Tory plot to "raid" the NHS budget makes the front page of The National. It says Douglas Ross's calls for a new funding system would take money from the health service.
image copyrightThe Scotsman
image captionThe Scotsman reports that a group of more than 20 Labour peers have called for a new constitutional convention to be established to explore "all options" for Scotland's place in the union.
image copyrightThe Courier
image captionDundee MP Chris Law's "relief" after a tribunal over alleged bullying was withdrawn is the lead story in The Courier.
image copyrightP&J
image captionFlooding across the north east has affected rail and road services, the Press and Journal reports.
image copyrightEdinburgh Evening News
image captionFurther south, the wet weather also hit a baby cemetery, where a grieving father has been lauded for retrieving memorial items washed away from graves, the Edinburgh Evening News reports.
image copyrightEvening Telegraph
image captionThe Evening Telegraph reports that a 35-year-old woman has been jailed for stabbing her friend with a potato peeler, and robbing a pensioner.
image copyrightDaily Star Scotland
image captionAnd the Daily Star leads with coverage of the new Vicar of Dibley TV series, which will see Dawn French take the knee and deliver a Black Lives Matter sermon.
