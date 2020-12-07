Scotland's papers: Brexit talks 'to the wire' and Covid tiers

Scotland's papers: Brexit talks 'to the wire' and Covid tiersPublishedduration20 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightThe Times (Scotland)image captionThe Times says German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have jointly confronted Mr Johnson with a "final offer" on Brexit trade talks which, according to one diplomatic source in Brussels, includes a weakening of EU demands for a level playing field. The front page also reports that the NHS is preparing for a baby boom, nine months after the lockdown began.image copyrightScottish Daily Mailimage captionThe Daily Mail's Scotland edition says Brexit negotiations are "down to the wire" as Boris Johnson has told his chief Brexit negotiator that he will not sign any deal that holds Britain to future EU laws - with the PM ready to quit the talks within two days if the EU fails to drop its "ludicrous" demand. The paper also quotes Dutch sources who have hinted they may compromise on the issue of fishing rights.image copyrightScottish Daily Expressimage captionIn a similar vein, the Daily Express says Mr Johnson "will not hesitate to pull the plug" on Brexit talks if the EU refuses to compromise. The paper quotes a UK source close to the talks, who warns: "We'll only keep talking if there is some movement and we think there's any point."image copyrightThe Daily Telegraphimage captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that despite the EU backing down over fishing rights, Brexit negotiations are "on a knife edge" as other crucial issues remain unresolved. One EU diplomat has told the paper the discussion on fisheries were "closing in", but British sources insisted that a final deal on fishing has yet to be agreed. A senior government insider says: "If we are still talking on Tuesday, it will be a good sign, because it will mean we are on the right path and a deal is doable."image copyrightDaily Recordimage captionThe Daily Record reports that half of Scotland will move out of tier four restrictions on Friday, having had the country's strictest Covid rules for three weeks.image copyrightScottish Sunimage captionHealth Secretary Jeane Freeman "sparked fury" by hinting in a BBC interview that the tier four restrictions could continue, before back-tracking three hours later, the Scottish Sun says.image copyrightGlasgow Timesimage captionThe end of the central belt lockdown also features on the front page of the Glasgow Times, but the lead story is the two arrests of Celtic fans at a protest after the club's match with Johnstone. The paper describes "angry scenes" outside Celtic Park.image copyrighti Scotlandimage captionThe arrival of the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the UK is hailed as "V Day" by the i, which pictures staff at Croydon University Hospital taking delivery of the jabs.image copyrightThe Heraldimage captionThe flu vaccination makes the front page of the Herald, with the report that nearly a quarter of over 65s have not yet been immunised in Greater Glasgow and Clyde. The introduction of the Covid vaccine from tomorrow is set to put further pressure on staffing and resources, it says.image copyrightThe Nationalimage captionA Tory plot to "raid" the NHS budget makes the front page of The National. It says Douglas Ross's calls for a new funding system would take money from the health service.image copyrightThe Scotsmanimage captionThe Scotsman reports that a group of more than 20 Labour peers have called for a new constitutional convention to be established to explore "all options" for Scotland's place in the union.image copyrightThe Courierimage captionDundee MP Chris Law's "relief" after a tribunal over alleged bullying was withdrawn is the lead story in The Courier.image copyrightP&Jimage captionFlooding across the north east has affected rail and road services, the Press and Journal reports.image copyrightEdinburgh Evening Newsimage captionFurther south, the wet weather also hit a baby cemetery, where a grieving father has been lauded for retrieving memorial items washed away from graves, the Edinburgh Evening News reports.image copyrightEvening Telegraphimage captionThe Evening Telegraph reports that a 35-year-old woman has been jailed for stabbing her friend with a potato peeler, and robbing a pensioner.image copyrightDaily Star Scotlandimage captionAnd the Daily Star leads with coverage of the new Vicar of Dibley TV series, which will see Dawn French take the knee and deliver a Black Lives Matter sermon.Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening Telegraph