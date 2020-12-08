Scotland's papers: PM's Brussels showdown and 'Merry Vaxmas'Publishedduration38 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe headlines are split between two momentous stories on Tuesday - Brexit and the Covid vaccine. "PM heads for Brussels in bid to break deadlock" is the i's front page, which pictures EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson during their phone call on Monday afternoon.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail says Mr Johnson has "24 hours to get a Brexit deal' in its headline. The paper calls the PM's last-ditch trip to Brussels a "high-stakes gamble" as he takes charge of negotiations which have reached a dead end.image captionThe Times calls the PM's trip to Brussels for talks with Mrs von der Leyen a "Brexit showdown". The paper reports a UK government source as saying: "We will have to see whether there will be a political meeting of minds or not. But there may not be."image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports claims from EU sources that Boris Johnson's Brussels summit could be "intended purely to show that he tried everything he could to get a deal even if he expects to come home empty-handed".image captionThe "showdown" in Europe will take place on Wednesday, according to the Scottish Daily Express. The paper claims the PM will try to persuade the EU to "back down" on its demands during what it calls his "final make-or-break push to clinch a Brexit trade deal".image captionThe other history-making story - the first vaccines administered in the fight against Covid-19 - make the front of the Metro. The paper says the first Scots will receive the Pfizer jab on Tuesday as Scotland "gets close to bringing the virus under control". It also publishes a photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their visit to Scotland.image caption"Merry Vaxmas" screams The Scottish Sun as it sums up the momentous day for the fight against the global pandemic. The paper says health staff at Edinburgh's Western General hospital will be the first to receive the jab. But the paper says "questions remain" over the distribution of the vaccine.image caption"The end of the coronavirus crisis is in sight" says the Daily Record as it declares "V Day". It reports that thousands of health staff are preparing to receive the jab.image captionThe Courier focuses on the plight of the hospitality industry as tough restrictions remain across much of the country. The paper reports that half of hospitality businesses in Tayside fear they will not survive through 2021 after months of closure and tight restrictions.image captionThe Herald leads on the same theme, with a scathing attack on the Scottish government's support for hospitality businesses coming from the Scottish Hospitality Group. The group tells the paper that bars and restaurants in Scotland get just a quarter of the monetary support offered in Wales.image captionThe Evening Express reports on coronavirus outbreaks at two care homes in Aberdeenshire.image captionThe P&J writes about "devastation" over a care home outbreak. The paper reports that five people have died at the Inchmarlo House care home in Banchory.image captionThe National claims anger erupted after the Earl and Countess of Strathearn defied the Scottish government by "ignoring" strict coronavirus rules on crossing the Border. William and Kate were in Edinburgh on the first stop of a 1,250-mile, three-day journey around the UK to "thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic."image captionThe Edinburgh News also carries a picture of the Royal couple. Its main story features a couple who were reportedly cleared to fly before they had even taken a Covid test.image captionThe Glasgow Times leads with tributes to 16-year-old Sophie Geddes who died after being struck by a car on Glasgow's Great Western Road on Saturday.image captionThe Evening Telegraph front page leads on 10-year-old Garvie Winter celebrating finishing his final chemotherapy session three years after being diagnosed with leukaemia.image captionAnd the Daily Star of Scotland claims 2020 has "finally come up trumps" with news that beer and crisps could help to tackle climate change. The front page features a handy "free excuse" cut-out that readers can present to partners when their enjoyment of beer and crisps is called into question.Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening Telegraph