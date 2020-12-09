Bafta Scotland: Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa and Glenda Jackson honoured
- Published
Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa and actress Glenda Jackson have been honoured at a socially-distanced Bafta Scotland awards.
The ceremony also saw Stanley Baxter receive an outstanding contribution to Film and Television award.
Host Edith Bowman led the show alongside comedian Sanjeev Kohli.
Gatwa picked up best actor, while Jackson was recognised for her role as Maud in BBC One show Elizabeth Is Missing.
The ceremony, which saw 17 awards handed out virtually, also saw Outlander receive the inaugural audience award, while BBC Scotland drama Guilt received the best TV scripted gong, a series which director Robert KcKillop was also honoured for.
Receiving the best actor award for his role as Eric in the hit Netflix TV show, Ncuti Gatwa said: "Thank you so much for this award - it means the world to me to receive this award and be recognised in Scotland, my body home.
"It means the world to play Eric and be part of of a show that's so empowering and inclusive."
Jackson was recognised for her role as a character living with dementia who struggles to piece together a double mystery.
She said she was interested in the role as conditions such as Alzheimer's was something she had been "banging on about for quite some time".
The actress said: "Let's hope these particular illnesses are going to go higher up the political stepladder so we can tackle it in a comprehensive and national way."
Other awards went to Astronauts for gaming, Being Gail Porter for best documentary, Greg Davies: Looking For Kes in the specialist factual category, as well as A Country Life For Half The Price in features.
Betty was honoured in the short film and animation category and Scots Squad: The Chief's Election Interviews won best entertainment.
War Next Door: Scotland and the Troubles received a gong for news and current affairs.
The best factual director award went to Matt Pinder for his work in Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming, which also picked up best factual series, while the best fiction director award went to Robert McKillop.
Paul Laverty was awarded in the writer category award for Sorry We Missed You, while Phyllis Ironside was honoured for Outstanding Contribution to Craft.