Your pictures of Scotland 11 - 18 December

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 11 and 18 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

image copyrightDavid Hughes.
image captionFirst light house: Beautiful sunrise from Aberdeen beach silhouetting the harbour’s south breakwater wall and lighthouse, thanks to David Hughes.
image copyrightWilson Metcalfe
image captionA creel Christmas tree: "We found this delightful, unusual Christmas tree made out of fishing equipment whilst walking a section of the Moray coastal path at Hopeman Harbour in Moray", says Wilson Metcalfe.
image copyrightStephen Wells
image captionA grand, national view: "My wife Mags and I were admiring great views of Arkle and Foinaven - from which Grand National winners took their names - when all of a sudden a Brocken spectre appeared", says Stephen Wells. "Our heads were in the middle of theses circular rainbows and our long leg shadows ran all the way back to us!"
image copyrightMatt Donachie
image captionA tree line trip: "The dappled winter sun through the trees on an early afternoon walk through the grounds of Crathes Castle in Aberdeenshire", courtesy of Matt Donachie.
image copyrightDavid Clark
image captionSun dogs: "Beautiful morning in Nairn" says David Clark. "Chester, Cooper, Parker, Walter and Arthur all decided to have a sit down and watch it after their walk along the beach."
image copyrightKarolina Samerek
image captionWhat Mor could you ask for: Buachaille Etive Mor looking spectacular, courtesy of Karolina Samerek.
image copyrightPeter Ribbeck
image captionShip shape: "This image is the MV Loch Shira and the MV Caledonian Isles silhouetted under Ailsa Craig, with Great Cumbrae making an appearance", says Peter Ribbeck. "Taken from Largs in North Ayrshire".
image copyrightJim Johnston
image captionStreet art: "Hope you like Buchanan Street with the low winter sun streaming up the street", says Jim Johnston in Glasgow.
image copyrightMark Reynolds
image captionA frosty reception: The snowman image welcoming entry into this garage in Spean Bridge is courtesy of Mark Reynolds.
image copyrightCara Rogers
image captionNutting to see here: "I caught this squirrel peeking out at me in Dundee whilst out for a walk", says Cara Rogers.
image copyrightPeter Crane
image captionJust face it: "Do you see a man with a Van Dyke beard?", asks Peter Crane. "Simply a beautiful sunrise over Glenmore in Cairngorms".
image copyrightVictor Tregubov
image captionLoch and quay: "Loch Lomond, just before sunrise", says Victor Tregubov.
image copyrightRob Bruce
image captionWindows update: Rob Bruce spotted this bright advent scene in Linlithgow.
image copyrightNicola Thorne
image captionSwan around: Nicola Thorne captured this "calm" scene at Irvine beach, Ayrshire, her hometown.
image copyrightAnne Maclean
image captionHeaven sent: "Spotted this beautifully decorated stone on the footpath from Dornoch to Embo", says Anne Maclean.
image copyrightJamie Stoddart
image captionBreakfast club: "Our especially tame Robin getting its daily morning feed from our eight-year-old daughter", says Jamie Stoddart in Port of Menteith.
image copyrightFranci Hutchison
image captionCold snap: "This is Lochinver Women's Swimming Group", says Franci Hutchison. "We swim at the Whiteshore and have nicknamed our group the 'Blue Boobys' after an exotic looking bird with blue feet. We love the sea, wild swimming, a laugh and a good blether!"
image copyrightCaroline Eadie
image captionMud bath: Caroline Eadie spotted this very Scottish scene at Pollok Country Park.
image copyrightRachel Smith
image captionSocial bubble: "I snapped this lucky shot on my phone while my two-year-old daughter and I played in the garden in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire", says Rachel Smith.
image copyrightRichard Melvin
image captionYou really otter have expected to see me: Richard Melvin sent us this image from Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.
image copyrightBill Crookston
image captionRear window: "Colours on my car back windscreen as the ice melted on it" says Bill Crookston. "It was unexpected and really beautiful".
image copyrightPatricia Strong
image captionSailing into the sunset: "Watching the Isle of Arran ferry with Ailsa Craig on the Firth of Clyde", says Patricia Strong.
image copyrightHannah McLatchie
image captionCity lights: "I finally completed my Christmas shopping and took this picture of Glasgow City Chambers in George Square on my way home", says Hannah McLatchie. "So close to Christmas that even the puddle is festive! Hope you like it and that it was worth squatting for!"
image copyrightSam Smith
image captionMiaowrry Christmas: Sam Smith caught kitten Vada pretending to be a decoration.
image copyrightSylvia Beaumont
image captionA pony for your thoughts: "An Exmoor pony at North Berwick Law looking like he was either admiring the view or snoozing", says Sylvia Beaumont.
image copyrightRowan Davies
image captionCatch of the day: "I am a fisherman so get good sunsets and sunrises from the boat and at home around the harbour area where I spend most of my time", says Rowan Davies from Dunbar, East Lothian.
image copyrightAlistair Hastings
image captionDecorated hero: "The WW1 centenary 'Tommy' Maybole silhouetted against the town's Christmas tree", says Alistair Hastings. "Reminded me of the Christmas truce in 1914".
image copyright Alison Escobar
image captionMe and my shadow: "We're stuck inside with bad weather, so Caty and daddy amused themselves making shadow puppets," says Alison Escobar.
image copyrightGemma Brown
image captionFlight of fancy? "Apparently this plane is flying from Chicago to Baku", says Gemma Brown from her garden in Insch, Aberdeenshire. "But I feel it's flying past Cassiopeia, through Perseus on its way to the moon!"
image copyrightRobert Kerr
image captionCast away: Robert Kerr sent this shot of fishing at sunset near Moscow, in Ayrshire.
image copyrightEwan Martin
image captionWhy the long face? "We had a friendly horse come over to say hello and get some of the nice grass on our side of the fence when out walking by Countesswells woods in Aberdeen", says Ewan Martin.
image copyrightHenry Memmott
image captionGolden wonder: "I was just heading out of the Botanic Gardens when I noticed the low sun coming down", says Henry Memmott. "I waited for a while in the warm sun, and was rewarded with some gorgeous golden colours and beautiful silhouettes, just before the sun disappeared completely"
image copyrightDaisy Banks
image captionSanta claws: Guinea pigs Shakira and Boba getting into the Christmas spirit in Aberdeen. Hats off to Daisy Banks for this one.

