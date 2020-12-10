Scotland's papers: Brexit stalemate and Santa 'not essential travel'Publishedduration9 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightDaily Telegraphimage captionBrexit makes the front pages of many of Thursday's newspapers, after Boris Johnson went to Brussels for trade deal talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The Daily Telegraph says the talks went badly, but the two sides now have until Sunday to reach a deal.image captionThe Metro reports that the dinner between Mr Johnson and Ms von der Leyen ended in "yet more stalemate". The two initially spoke for half an hour before being joined by the chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier, the paper says.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail calls the night of talks "dramatic" - but that the dinner failed to break the deadlock over the trade deal. It described the statement from the UK government source that was issued after the talks - which said large gaps remained between the two sides - as "gloomy". By Sunday, the UK could be heading out of the EU without a trade deal, the paper says.image copyrightDaily Expressimage captionThe front page of the Scottish Daily Express reports on the message that Mr Johnson gave to the EU last night, reporting that he "was standing firm" over sovereignty and fishing rights. The paper says the EU was attempting to "punish" Britain for leaving the bloc.image copyrightThe Timesimage captionThe Times says Mr Johnson last night told the EU that no prime minister could accept their demands. The paper says the two discussed post-Brexit fishing rights over dinner, and suggests it came "amid signs that the government was preparing to give ground". Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has hinted that his party would back a trade deal, the paper adds.image captionAway from the dinner in Brussels, The National reports that Mr Johnson's claim during PMQs that Scotland will benefit from any form of Brexit has "provoked fury" in the Scottish government. Later in the Commons, SNP MP Pete Wishart told Michael Gove Scotland was facing the "worst of all worlds", according to the paper.image captionThe Scotsman leads with a report from the UK government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) which said many of the second wave of Covid cases could be traced to summer holidays in July and August. The paper says Nicola Sturgeon suggested Scotland's borders should have been closed at the time.image copyrightThe Heraldimage captionThe Herald reports on the launch of two new cancer diagnostic centres where patients will be able to undergo multiple tests in a single appointment. It is hoped the initiative will result in fewer hospital visits and speedier diagnoses, the paper says.image copyrightDaily Recordimage captionAn annual Christmas parade has been banned by police in East Ayrshire because it is "not essential travel", according to the Daily Record. The paper says the event, organised by the Scouts, would normally have seen Santa take a sleigh ride through Stewarton.image copyrightEvening Telegraphimage captionA former head teacher of a primary school has been accused of historic sexual abuse, reports Dundee's Evening Telegraph. The paper also carries a tribute to the mother of a midwife at Ninewells who died suddenly.image captionThe Evening Express reports on the Covid impact on the NHS workforce in the north east of Scotland. The paper says that 580 NHS staff in the area have tested positive with thousands off work.image captionA safety warning has been issued after a gas leak in the refrigerated tank of a fishing trawler in Fraserburgh harbour left a man dead, reports The Press and Journal. The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said entering Sunbeam's tanks without safety precautions had become "normalised" by the crew.image captionThe first minister is "facing pressure" to review Edinburgh's Covid alert level following the latest review of all local authorities, according to the Edinburgh Evening News. It comes after council leaders in Edinburgh and Midlothian said they were "furious" that restrictions had been kept in level three despite expectations they would be dropped to level two.image copyrightThe Courierimage captionThe Courier leads with the death of a popular swimming coach who caught coronavirus after visiting hospital. Bill Craig's family have issued a social distancing plea in the paper, saying "if we relax it's going to get worse before it gets better".image captionThe Glasgow Times carries an interview with a former chef to the stars who said addiction and tragedy brought him to his lowest point - but he managed to turn things around following a visit to the restaurant Social Bite. Andrew Traynor fed celebrities including Billy Connelly during his time as a sous chef at the plush Stonefield Castle Hotel in Loch Fyne.image copyrightDaily Starimage captionThe Daily Star reports on the story involving Sky News presenter Kay Burley and three of her colleagues, who have been taken off air while an investigation is carried out into whether they breached Covid rules. The Daily Star reports on the story involving Sky News presenter Kay Burley and three of her colleagues, who have been taken off air while an investigation is carried out into whether they breached Covid rules. The Star's front page focuses on another Sky TV presenter who, the paper claims, retweeted a tweet that criticised his colleagues.