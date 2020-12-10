Edinburgh Airport boss criticises FM's summer holiday advice
The boss of Edinburgh airport has accused the first minister of "campaigning" against the aviation industry.
Gordon Dewar spoke out after Nicola Sturgeon warned she would not book a summer break "right now".
The airport chief executive said that without further support, the sector faced a very bleak future.
Cabinet minister Michael Russell insisted the Scottish government was working to see the industry "flourish".
Mr Dewar, the chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, was giving evidence to the Scottish parliament's Covid committee a day after Ms Sturgeon urged travellers to remain cautious.
At her daily Covid briefing on Wednesday, she warned the months ahead remained "quite uncertain, and added: "I wouldn't right now be booking a holiday."
Mr Dewar said her comments were a further blow to the beleaguered travel industry.
"Yesterday, the first minister actively called for people not to book their summer holidays next year," he said.
"We've got the first minister campaigning against our industry."
Mr Dewar said Edinburgh Airport was currently operating at just 5% of last year's passenger numbers and had made 250 staff - a third of its workforce - redundant.
He also criticised the Scottish government's plans for rolling out the Covid vaccine, saying the airport had offered its expertise in passenger flow and dealing with large numbers of people - but this had been rejected.
Based on the designs he had seen for vaccination rollout, he claimed there was "an extremely high probability" that by March there would be vaccines available in fridges across Scotland with "no method of delivering them while people are still dying of Covid".
He said the airport had offered to design and run a vaccine delivery programme which would run at the "pace and scale" required.
Mr Dewar said: "Unless we get the vaccine deployed by early summer and late spring, we're actually going to be facing a 29-month winter.
"And let me tell you there are very, very few of the companies in that sector that will survive that."
He added: "The way things are going we won't have an aviation industry this summer."
Mr Dewar was questioned on new genomic evidence from the UK government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) which suggests new strains of Covid brought to the UK via foreign travel helped trigger the second wave of the pandemic.
He replied: "I had a look at that and what it certainly demonstrates is that quarantine didn't work."
He said quarantine arrangements, which require incoming passengers to self-isolate for 14 days, were failing as only about 65% of travellers are observing the restrictions.
Mr Dewar argued that a better solution would be to make greater use of testing of travellers.
"We've spent the last three months, nearly four now, trying to agree and implement a robust aviation testing regime," he said.
"Hurdle after hurdle has been thrown at us and put in our way."
While the airport has a testing system in place, he said, it is mainly to service the pre-flight requirements of other nations.
He said: "We are still the only country in Europe - and I repeat that, the only country in Europe - that is not using a testing regime to support and make flying safe again."
He called for a year-long holiday on the air passenger duty tax to encourage airlines to continue offering flights to Scotland as their fleets reduce.
The Scottish government's constitution Secretary, Michael Russell, later told the committee the issue of travel was "fundamental" in controlling the virus and denied there was any campaign against aviation.
Responding to Mr Dewar's comments, he said: "In terms of campaigning against his industry, absolutely not.
"I will be delighted to see that industry flourish and I hope it will again."