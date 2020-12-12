Covid in Scotland: Pubs and cafes reopening as restrictions ease
- Published
Pubs, restaurants and cafes across much of central western Scotland - including Glasgow - are reopening for the first time in three weeks.
It comes as the areas move from level four to level three in the country's tiered system of Covid restrictions.
Two million people in 11 council areas had been subject to the level four restrictions since 20 November.
Hospitality venues are now allowed to reopen, however, no alcohol can be sold, and premises must close at 18:00.
The level four restrictions were imposed in a bid to slow spiralling transmission rates across Glasgow and many of its surrounding areas.
All 11 areas have seen case numbers fall, but there have been warnings that they could increase again ahead of Christmas unless people continue to be careful.
Strict travel restrictions remain in place - so it is still against the law for people outside of the Glasgow City Council area to travel to the city for non-essential reasons, such as Christmas shopping or a meal out.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday the decline in cases across the level four areas could "very easily go into reverse" unless people continued to abide by the rules.
She said this was particularly true of the ban on visiting other people's houses - which remains in place across all of mainland Scotland.
Across the region, dining venues have struggled to survive the repeated lockdowns.
Allan Low, from the Fox and Willow in Ayr, said: "It's been a tough time for everyone but hospitality has been hit as hard as anyone has.
His restaurant and bar, which can normally seat 120 people, reopened for sit-in customers at 09:00 on Saturday, and despite the usually busy festive season, he is only hoping to break even.
"We feel very strongly that a restaurant is one of the safest environments now," he said. "We have put a lot of money in, going beyond the government guidelines, to make sure our customers can be very confident."
Mr Low is hoping that the virus rates will not creep back up as restrictions ease.
"A return to tier four could be catastrophic for hospitality," he added.
What are the hospitality rules in level three?
A maximum of six people from two households can meet in hospitality venues, either indoors or outdoors.
Children under the age of 12 from those two households do not count towards the total number of people.
That means a children's party with children from several households would not be allowed, but six adults and four children from two households could meet.
All hospitality venues need to provide table service and face-coverings will be needed when customers are not seated.
Physical distancing for people from separate households is required, and people are advised to avoid visiting more than one venue each day.
Takeaways can still operate as normal.
Hotels and other accommodation providers can serve food to guests staying in their premises until 22:00. Room service, including alcohol, is allowed as normal.
In Glasgow, some city centre venues have opted not to reopen while others have adapted their business.
A spokeswoman for Lynnet Leisure, which owns restaurants including the art deco oyster bar Roganos and nearby Chippy Doon the Lane, said their venues had been closed since the first lockdown but would re-open in the future.
Colin and Carol Clydesdale, the owners of the Ubiquitous Chip in Glasgow's west end, said they were glad to be reopening in time for Christmas.
"The restrictions are becoming very difficult and we are trying to make it work for our guests to have a great time over the festive period," they said.
The restaurant will open on Christmas Day for the first time this year, but its 50th anniversary party on Hogmanay will be postponed.
Pubs that do not serve food are unable to open under level three rules, although some have opted to adapt their business.
The Wee Pub attached to The Ubiquitous Chip has been repurposed as a shop selling locally made gifts, hampers and takeaway food and drinks.
On the southside of the city, Dom Sweeney, owner of Sweeney's on the Park in Shawlands, said they were going to offer take away and delivery of cocktails and draught pints, which was successful for the pub during the summer.
And although the pub cannot serve alcohol or host its usual live bands, it would open each day under level three restrictions.
Mr Sweeney said: "We'll sell coffee and non-alcoholic wine and lager, but we won't make any money.
"It gives our regulars somewhere to go. Some of them live alone and it is their only social meeting place."
The pub's funds were being "depleted on a weekly basis", he said, with fixed overheads including electricity, gas, water and alarm systems.
He hopes his 170-capacity venue will be able to re-open fully later in 2021, but adds: "It is so far in the future I can't imagine it."