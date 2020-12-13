Scotland's papers: Bridge repair bill and Aberdeen's 'war on Covid'Publishedduration45 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Herald on Sunday leads with an increase in costs to repair the Forth Road Bridge, which it is hoped will eventually be used for general traffic in an emergency. The paper says safety works have been "plunged into chaos" after two projects were delayed by nearly three years.image captionThe Sunday Post explains how Aberdeen "waged a war" on Covid-19. The paper has published evidence from officials, government advisers and scientists that detail how the city's outbreak was "finally halted" and how the lessons learned will "shape" Scotland's emergency planning.image captionThe Sunday Mail reports on an "astronomical bill" to fund the running of the Louisa Jordan hospital in Glasgow. The paper says its own investigation has found that the Scottish government has been paying millions for laundry services and security - including £3.5m to security firm G4S.image captionScotland on Sunday has published part of a series to mark the end of the Brexit transition period. The paper investigates who has benefited from European agricultural subsidies across Scotland as the scheme is set to be overhauled.image captionFormer Yes campaign chief Dennis Canavan has urged the first minister to hold another independence referendum "as soon as practicable" following the Holyrood elections in May, reports the Sunday National. The paper says Nicola Sturgeon could "risk losing" the vote if she does not act - even if the UK government fails to agree to it.image captionThousands of high earners in Scotland face being "hammered" by plans for a new council tax band for those living in the most affluent areas, according to The Scottish Mail on Sunday. The paper says the proposals are partly to encourage wealthy land owners to sell off sites.image captionA welcome for the prospect of a no deal Brexit appears on the front page of the Scottish Sunday Express. The Brexit-backing paper says the UK has made final preparations for the scenario after its sources said the current offer from the EU is "unacceptable".image captionThe Sunday Telegraph says a multi-billion-pound bailout package is being drawn up to support industries that will be hardest hit by a no-deal Brexit. The proposals include help for sheep farmers, fishermen, car manufacturers and chemical suppliers - sectors which the paper says could be hit by tariffs in the event that no agreement is reached. A story on customers being automatically switched to the best energy deals as part of government plans to prevent so-called loyalty penalties is also featured.image captionThe Sunday Times says supermarkets are stockpiling food after being told that a no-deal Brexit was a possibility. The paper says emergency planners predict it could lead to panic buying on a "scale that could dwarf the coronavirus crisis". It also reports NHS bosses have warned that relaxing Covid rules at Christmas will cause a third wave of the pandemic.image captionAnd The Scottish Sun on Sunday leads with claims that a fireman lost his job for having an affair. The claims emerged after the couple had a falling out, the paper reports.Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening Telegraph