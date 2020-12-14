Scotland's papers: Post-Brexit trade talks 'go the extra mile'Publishedduration12 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionSeveral front pages feature the ongoing negotiations between the UK and European Union for a post-Brexit trade deal after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed to extend talks. The Scotsman says the two leaders discussed "major unresolved topics" during a phone call yesterday.image caption"Brexit talks until New Year's Eve" proclaims the Daily Telegraph as it says the latest deadline set for post-Brexit trade negotiations has been missed. The paper says the move has bolstered the expectations that a deal may be done and said there is "mounting speculation" that Brussels is preparing to back down over the introduction of "lightning tariffs".image captionThe Daily Express asks "At long last…has EU finally got the message"? It says EU chiefs "appear to be buckling" over the prime minister's demands that British "sovereignty must be respected". The paper carries a picture of Mr Johnson with a clenched fist and union flag in the background.image captionThe Times says there are "signs of progress" as the two sides edge closer to an agreement on the "level playing field". However, the paper says Boris Johnson has told his cabinet to prepare for no-deal and has played down suggestions of a breakthrough. The front page picture is of espionage author John le Carré who died on Saturday, with the news being announced too late for many of today's papers.image captionThe i reports "Extra extra time to find deal with EU". The paper says the two sides agreed to continue negotiations after a "constructive" call between European Commission president Mrs von der Leyen and Mr Johnson.image captionThe National leads with Scotland's Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, Mike Russell, making a last-ditch appeal for a deal to be reached. The paper says Ursula von der Leyen sounded "cautiously upbeat" after the agreement to push back Sunday's deadline, but Boris Johnson was "notably dour", saying the two sides remained "very far apart".image captionAway from Brexit, The Herald says lawyers are warning that taxpayer-funded payouts caused by firms failing to follow redundancy rules are set to "skyrocket" as a result of the coronavirus crisis. The payouts - which are the equivalent of up to 90 days' pay - go to employees when businesses fail to follow collective consultation procedures.image captionThe Daily Mail splashes on the latest of its Prince Andrew "bombshells" as it claims the Duke misled the BBC's Emily Maitlis during an interview about his relationship with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. It says the Prince did spend a night at Epstein's mansion when he is alleged to have slept with a trafficked teenager. Prince Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing.image captionThe Sun carries a front page story on Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice who it says has breached lockdown rules by dining indoors with people from other households.image captionThe Daily Star chooses to focus on ITV presenter Piers Morgan who it says has admitted he is a "Covidiot" for failing to wear a mask inside a taxi, as is required by lockdown rules.image captionThe Daily Record says a family were forced to flee their home near Hamilton after their car was set on fire in an attack allegedly linked to the murder of Graham Williamson in Blantyre in August.image captionThe Courier leads with the rector of Grove Academy in Dundee calling for all classes to be moved online after a coronavirus outbreak. Five cases linked to the school led to five staff members and 169 pupils being forced to self-isolate last week.image captionThe Press and Journal also leads with a coronavirus alert - this time involving Highland League football fans. The paper reports that Deveronvale supporters were spotted looking over the perimeter wall of Princess Royal Park in Banff from stepladders during the club's Scottish Cup tie against Camelon. The club fear the trend could jeopardise its ability to allow a limited number of fans inside the stadium while following Covid-19 protocols for level one areas.
The Edinburgh News says a proposed new home for the Filmhouse cinema and the Edinburgh International Film Festival has been reduced in height by two storeys to bring it into line with a neighbouring office block as part of a bid to secure planning permission for the project.
The Evening Express leads with an oil worker telling how he lost his £25,000 life savings after being tricked by a con artist.
The Glasgow Times focuses on Celtic supporters gathering outside the club's stadium yesterday to protest against the board's running of the club.