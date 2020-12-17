7 things Covid can't stop you doing this Christmas Published duration 1 hour ago

No visits to Santa, no parties, no carol singing.

The Covid-19 pandemic has stopped a lot of the usual Christmas build-up activities from taking place.

Although many of the traditional activities we take for granted any other year are out of the question, there are still some Christmas magic to be found.

With less than a fortnight to go, there are still some things you can do with your family.

1. You can't visit Santa's grotto... but Santa can come to you

image copyright Joyce Rhodden image caption Finlay loved his drive-by Santa visit

There's no sitting on Santa's knee and whispering your list of demands in his ear this year, but there are some ways little believers can get their all-important lists to him.

Like all of us, Santa has had to adapt for Christmas 2020.

Drive-by Santas can be found at various attractions across the country. At Blair Drummond Safari Park in Stirling, the man in the red suit will pass by on his sleigh three times a day. And at Eden Mill Farm in Blanefield, Glasgow, you drive past Santa in his grotto and stop for a Covid-safe chat through the car window.

Joyce Rhoddan took her son Finlay, 4, and daughter Sarah, 6. She wanted to give them some normality at Christmas and this was as close to a Santa visit as possible.

image copyright Joyce Rhoddan image caption The smile on Sarah's face shows how well the drive-by Santa was received

She said: "The kids were able to interact with Santa but it also enabled us to be socially distanced. Finlay and Sarah's faces were a picture and it made us realise we did the right thing."

Santa's woodland experience in the village of Balfron has created Santa@home for 2020. Instead of a wander through the woods to find Santa's cabin, Santa visits children in their own living rooms via a personalised video message and a gift he sends ahead.

2. Elf on a shelf and also on your doorstep

Elves have also been busier than ever at this time of year. A cheeky due called Jingle and Bells have been taking their mischief out to the children of Central Scotland since level 4 restrictions were lifted.

The idea was the brainchild of West End actress Lorraine Graham and fellow actress Martine McMenemy. The pair worked in shows like Still Game and the Steamie and would normally be in panto or a Christmas show at this time of year.

image copyright Jingle and Bells image caption Jingle and Bells, actresses Lorraine Graham and Martine McMenemy, are taking the fun to the doorstep

Lorraine said: "It has been a really bad year for the arts and we were thinking what to do. We thought of Christmas and decided if people can't come to a show, we will take it to them."

After level four restrictions were lifted, the pair performed their first weekend of live appearances on the doorsteps and gardens of children across the west of Scotland.

They get a 15 minute song and dance show personalised to them, with games and goodie bags thrown in.

Lorraine (Jingle) said: "We have more than 100 visits booked - and we are also going to nurseries. It's a privilege to bring some magic to these children. Some have been shielding and some have been unwell so it's wonderful to go to their homes and bring Christmas to them."

image copyright Underbelly image caption No events that would attract a gathering or crowd will take place this year

3. Christmas markets go virtual

There's no smell of German Bratwurst or mulled wine and cinnamon coffees, but you can still peruse beautiful one-of-a-kind gifts and crafts and support local sellers from your couch.

Edinburgh's Christmas market - Scotland's largest - was cancelled in October alongside all the capital's Christmas events.

In recent years, the market - run by Underbelly - has been worth more than £110m to the Christmas festival in the city and last year, 2.6 million people visited the market in Princes Street Gardens.

As Edinburgh's Christmas went online, the new Christmas Neighbourhood Market was created, to shine a spotlight on the wealth of products and produce in Edinburgh and encourage residents to shop locally.

It's an idea that was replicated across Scotland to give a boost to local small businesses enduring a very tough year, with bigger countrywide market pages such as Scotland's Online Christmas Market and Scotland's Virtual Christmas Market.

3. You can't go to the panto. (Oh yes you can).

Nothing says Christmas like pantomime. The annual trip to the theatre to shout at the cast and try to catch flying sweeties cannot happen in our current Covid world. But the show must go on and it has for many established theatre groups.

Our Arts correspondent Pauline McLean ...

It's just before 2pm on a Saturday afternoon, and i have the best seat in the house for Perth Theatre's 2020 pantomime. Guaranteeing the best seat is the house is easy since it's MY house. Llike everything else in Scottish theatre this year, the show is online.

Settled on my sofa, as instructed, with favourite snacks and a torch by my side (its purpose will be revealed later) the virtual auditorium fills up with folk, and suddenly the foyer of Perth Theare, with its splendid towering Christmas tree, appears onscreen. There's a flurry of online messaging: has the show begun, should we be seeing or hearing anything? Patience, says the head elf, we'll be with you very shortly.

And almost like the real thing, the orchestra (recorded) kicks in and the show begins. Our Spirited Guide (no spoilers but the clue is in the title) played by Ava Hickey introduces us to the show, and begins to lead us through the theatre where we meet a variety of characters, from the villainess CorruptaDeVice - the magnificent Helen Logan - to the Dame, Heidi Hoall, played by Barrie Hunter (who also wrote and directed), the eponymous Hero played by Christina Gordon and Dougie Hoall, played by Ewan Somers, who each spell out the quest ahead, to find a way through the "doomy gloom" which has descended on the land, and save Christmas.

Audience interaction is complicated - but such a huge part of panto - worth persevering with. Many of the 70 folk logged on to Saturday's matinee are family groups, who happily agree to unmute to hiss and boo, or chorus "oh yes, we do"!

Even sat at home, on my own, it's hard not to be drawn into the online camaraderie of scores of people in full panto spirit.

There are all the usual panto jokes. The villain uses an "iBad" and peers into the camera to hiss at the audience (who hiss right back)

Panto tropes are rethought. If the dame can't throw sweets at the audience, the audience can throw sweets at her. They don't bring down "the kloot" for the singalong, they bring it back up again.

The final number, Raise Your Lamps, a reprise of the song the Spirited Guide has been singing since the start, is rather moving in a theatre which hasn't has an audience since March. At least not in person. Through the power of technology and a lot of clever stagecraft, it really felt like we were there, and cheering not just for those on stage, but those behind the scenes who are rarely noticed until they're not there at all.

Panto always looks so simple - but the huge cast credit list which runs onstage at the end - shows it is anything but. And Perth is just one of a number of theatres where the show will go on this Christmas.

"Thank you everyone for just being there", is one of the final lines.

If you're a fan of panto, or any kind of live theatre, let them know you're there.

Other pantos and online shows

4. Nativity

Earliest school memories shepherds wise men and angels.

Stanley Primary Ardrossan

My costume is an angel and I have wings and this is the big metal bit. The story hasn't changed but how they tell is is different.

Teacher Matthew Wilkin "It has forced us to think outside the box and be more creative. sp we've been looking at doing our Christmas assembly and nativity digitally this year all being filmed, sound editing, video editing, green screen, the children are still getting a chnce to perform just not to a live audience

2020 nativity - children rehearse in small bubbles sing outside or using sign language

we sometimes forget how magical chritmas can be - big part of going through school and we didn't want the children to miss out and the parent to miss out on seeing them perform.

5. It's a wonderful life... being able to watch Christmas films in the car

A Sunday afternoon watching a classic Christmas film in a warm cinema is still a possibility for the few cinemas which remain open. But social distancing means less people can book, so drive-in sites have opened up across the country so that you can enjoy the feeling of going to the inema in your own household bubble in your car.

6. Wind, snow and reindeer

Isla Todd Inverness reindeer piece.-

7. Hark! The herald angels sing, but we are not allowed.

One of the biggest disappointments of Christmas 2020 must be the ban on singing. And combined with social distancing requirements and no social gatherings of big groups, this has ruled out carol concerts, Christmas shows and carol singing for most.

What is Christmas without singing? Again, online magic has come to the rescue.

Charities have been keeping the sound of Christmas alive for those they supports and those who support them. Maggie's Centres staged a star-studded Carols on your couch concert in early December which included a performance from panto legends Grant Storr and Andy Gray and the St. Mary's Cathedral choir. They have an online "Carols from the kitchen" stream which is available to watch until midnight on Christmas Eve. Hosted by BBC presenter Fiona Bruce, it has appearances from actors Dominic West and Stanley Tucci, a performance from Lulu and carols from the London Oriana choir.

Alzheimers Scotland's Home Comforts and Joy online festive concert takes place on 22 December and promises uplifting choristers, talented musicians and a magical message from Santa.