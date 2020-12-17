Scotland's papers: Scots warned to stay at home this Christmas

Scotland's papers: Scots warned to stay at home this ChristmasPublishedduration1 hour agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionMany front pages including The Times lead on the news that the Scottish government is to toughen its festive guidance, with people being urged to stay at home this Christmas.image captionThis year the advice is not to stay overnight in another house unless it is unavoidable - instead we should stay at home, the Daily Express reports.image captionThe i front page reports that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the safest way to spend Christmas was to stay within your own household and your own home.image captionThe Metro front page suggests that because of the pandemic Scots should have "a merry little Christmas" and celebrate with scaled-back festive plans.image captionThe Daily Telegraph's headline quotes Prime Minister Boris Johnson who, in a press conference on Wednesday, himself quoted a well-known Christmas song when he urged people to "have yourselves a merry little Christmas and, this year, I do mean little".image captionIt's Christmas rules chaos, the Daily Mail says. It comes after the planned five-day relaxation of rules over Christmas were reviewed across the UK.image caption"Stop the cavalry" is the Daily Record's headline. The paper said plans were "chaos" last night after the guidance was revised. Although the current limit on no more than eight people from three households meeting indoors in Scotland will remain in place. The first minister said if you have made plans but think they are not really essential, you should postpone until later in the year.image captionThe Scottish Sun's headline is Bah Humbug. The paper reports that this may not be the final decision on the rules either.image captionThe Herald reports on a warning from teachers that unclean classrooms are a coronavirus risk.image captionThe National front page reports that Boris Johnson has been accused of “economic vandalism” in his pursuit of Brexit. The comment was made by the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford.image captionThe Scotsman front page reports that a new poll claims support for independence has "surged to a record high", recording 58% for yes.image captionThe Courier front page reports that a 16-year-old girl has died from sepsis. Alana Lynch developed the reaction a week after burning her legs while she was making a cup of tea.image captionAlan Lynch also features on the front page of the Evening Telegraph. The paper says tributes have been paid to her and another girl, Allmeria Oliver, who both died in tragic circumstances.image captionA Fraserburgh funeral director has condemned fraudsters who are using his business details to con parents into buying toys for their children’s Christmas.image captionThe Evening Express reports that primary school children in Aberdeen have been caught accessing pornographic websites.image captionChris Hoy has told the Edinburgh Evening News that the tribalism between cyclists and motorists must come to an end.image captionThe Glasgow Times reports that a woman has threatened her housing association with legal action if she falls on the path outside her home, should leaking water freeze over.image captionThe Daily Star reports on Prince Harry and Meghan, who have signed a deal with Spotify to produce and host podcasts. The paper is critical, asking Spotify when "the rest of us" can get paid £30m "to bore on".Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening Telegraph